Better Controller/Keyboard settings & Dynamic Busts for bots!

Build 9003203 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 19:09:16 UTC

As promised, I have improved the settings for controller & Keyboard:

Thelayout for the keyboard config is now much clearer with a shortcut to the common WASD setting.



In the controller settings you can now display various common controller layouts like Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo.



Bots now display a different bust graphic, depending on what mod they are equipped with.













Keep being amazing! Harlekin out!