Dungeon Rummage - Tiqee's Escape update for 24 June 2022

Better Controller/Keyboard settings & Dynamic Busts for bots!

Build 9003203 · Last edited by Wendy

As promised, I have improved the settings for controller & Keyboard:

Thelayout for the keyboard config is now much clearer with a shortcut to the common WASD setting.

In the controller settings you can now display various common controller layouts like Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo.

Bots now display a different bust graphic, depending on what mod they are equipped with.



