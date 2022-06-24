Hello everyone!
Thanks for all the feedback that has been coming in. We are always reading your comments and working hard to address any issues that are found by players. If you have any feedback, please reach out to us via our Discord.
Below is a list of patch notes for the new version available now:
Transport INC - Version 2.0.4
- Minor bug fixes
- Adjusted borders on some maps to make visibility better
- Port City demands are now colored blue to help communicate that demands replenish slower for that city
- In the vehicle menu, the “send to nearest route” button now says “return to route” when the vehicle is in a depo
- Slightly increased replenishment time for Port City demands
- Decreased the amount of AI opponents in Chapter 10
- Changed the starting seed for Chapter 12
- Altered the virus event
- Expert events are now more punishing than other difficulties
- Changed Chapter 10 and Chapter 11 starting regions
- When hovering over the sell vehicle button, a tooltip now appears showing the sell price
- When hovering over the full repair button in a depo, a tooltip now appears showing the price of the full repair
- Fixed an issue with water managers where they would not work in unique situations
- Doubled the price of full repairs
- Increased the price for Ship Managers
- Port tags are now disabled if ships are not available in the chapter
- Chapters now show what difficulty you have completed them on
- Improved the subsidiary tutorial
- Added unique icons for each type of subsidiary
- Fixed an issue where a country license price would not update while the country was selected
- Fixed an issue with the Chapter 3 full repair tutorial
- Purchasing a cargo vehicle now auto names them “truck-xxx” rather than “bus-xxx”
- Updated weekly challenges to include new Seamanship content
- Added new Seamanship content to the in game wiki
Changed files in this update