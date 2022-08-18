Introducing the Sandbox Mode!

Experiment with brand new modules and find your own sound with our brand new Sandbox mode!

Watch the trailer to see it in action:

Feeling a bit lost or overwhelmed? Fret not, class is in session with our lead developer Benedict! If you missed the stream earlier today, tune in to watch a break down of the new modules and learn how to put them together to make your own music.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes:

Introduced the Sandbox Mode. Use this mode to explore new circuit ideas and to experiment around with the game’s modules.

Added new Sandbox-exclusive modules. Make music, create animations, make interactive circuits and more.

Added additional warnings to the puzzle editor for when a change might delete the player’s validation save file.

Improved Korean translations.

Significantly improved frame rate performance.

Miscellaneous small bugs and improvements.

Have fun and don't forget to show off your creations in our Discord!

FYI - You can publish and commercialize the original music you created from the game as you see fit. If you're still unsure, please don't hesitate to reach out!