Patch 1.083 Released

In this update I've rewritten the video scaling logic, and made some modifications to the available Video Options. Most notably, the Resolution option has been replaced with a new "Fit To Screen" option that will max out the game to fit the screen (while keeping a 16:9 aspect ratio).

Pixel art can be very tricky to resize without causing ugly artifacts like uneven text, squished character features, etc. so the game has only ever supported even scaling factors before (1x, 2x, 3x). For some non-16:9 monitors, this can unfortunately leave huge areas of wasted space around the playfield. The Fit To Screen method in this release was borrowed from our Vita version, which has a very odd screen size (960x544). The method we use upscales the pixel art to one scaling factor larger than what the screen can hold, then downscales it with bilinear filtering to fit. This means less wasted space and no weird artifacts, but it has the trade off of a slightly less sharp image (this may not even be detectable on high-dpi setups).

I also took the opportunity to fix some other bugs I found, noted in the change log below. Please let me know how it works out for you, especially on the Steam Deck!

1.083