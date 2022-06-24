Warsim 0.8.5.2 (Warbeasts and Combat Complete, 79 features)

This is an exciting update for me, all factions are now covered by the combat update code, and we have WARBEASTS!
MINOR FACTIONS IN BATTLE (9 features)
This massive chunk of work sees every single faction in game now use the new combat system, gone are the days of the ever scrolling death notification! Hurrah!
- Made all of Warsims minor factions use the new combat system
- Added alternate event if Wagon man dies in battle but his troops survive and win
- Fixed issue with Fort Kullak troop count not changing from 500 unless they are defeated completely
- Made Fort Kullak troop count gain +5 per year
- Added Malnourished vampire units if attacking Baiaa while they're low on Thralls
- Added special event for Koova the Nomad King in battle
- Added special ending if you beat the nomads but not koova in battle
- Added special event for Demonic Koova in battle
- Added special ending if you beat the dark nomads but not demonic koova in battle
Holy Order of Roses in the new system
Goblinwood
Koova winning a battle
Koova new death scene
MONSTERS IN BATTLE (27 features)
This has been heavily requested for a long time and as I was about to release this update I decided... Why not and spent the entire night and much of the following morning adding and testing this! Now monsters can be sent to battle alongside your brave warriors!
- Added new 'Warbeast Harnesses' upgrade buyable for 2000 gold at your monster pit
- Added ability to send your monsters to battle
- Added ability to send monsters to fight in a last stand at the end of battle or call them back
- Added special screen if you send only monsters on an attack
- Added special screen if you send only a single monster on an attack
- Added 'assault the lines but fail' monster battle event
- Added 'assault with ferocity' monster battle event
- Added 'eats an enemy whole' monster battle event
- Added 'chaotic fury' monster battle event
- Added 'fights like a beast' monster battle event
- Added 'surprise attack' monster battle event
- Added 'slips and falls' monster battle event
- Added 'ferocious fight until stabbed' monster death event
- Added 'charge lines cut down' monster death event
- Added 'fight in frenzy' monster death event
- Added 'sliced up' monster death event
- Added 'flurry of arrows' monster death event
- Added 'heat of battle' monster death event
- Added 'arrow to the head' monster death event
- Added 'beheaded' monster death event
- Added 'critical stabbing' monster death event
- Added 'flurry of arrows fight on' monster death event
- Added 'ripped to pieces' last stand monster event
- Added 'hacked up' last stand monster event
- Added 'left as a corpse' last stand monster event
- Added 'slain and left to rot' last stand monster event
- Added 'slain swiftly' last stand monster event
New option in the monster pit
My monster fighting
Another of my monsters fighting
Pushed back
Eating an enemy whole
A noble death
ARMOUR THOSE WARBEASTS (15 features)
After adding the above monsters in battle update I decided I couldn't just leave them without any additional upgrades, so I created a system of varied armours that can be given to your monsters!
- Added ability to buy scrap armour (50 gold) (+10% Strength)
- Added ability to buy Iron armour (100 gold) (+25% Strength)
- Added ability to buy Bone-Iron armour (150 gold) (+50% Strength)
- Added ability to buy Steel armour (250 gold) (2x Strength)
- Added ability to buy Bronze armour (500 gold) (3x Strength)
- Added ability to buy Obsidian armour (1000 gold) (4x Strength)
- Added armourer pays for the scraps of any currently equipped armour when upgrading
- Added +10 Gold payment for scrapping scrap armour
- Added +20 Gold payment for scrapping Iron armour
- Added +30 Gold payment for scrapping Bone Iron armour
- Added +50 Gold payment for scrapping Steel armour
- Added +100 Gold payment for scrapping Bronze armour
- Added +200 Gold payment for scrapping Obsidian armour
- Added notification for the armour a monster is wearing in the pre-battle monster sending screen
- Added armour information when viewing monster information in the monster dungeon
New armour buying options once you've bought the harnesses
Armours to buy
Scrap
Iron
Bone Iron
Bronze
Obsidian
Monster with top tier armour before battle
Monster with armour fighting like crazy
NEW MONSTERS (14 features)
Seeing as we're expanding the monster system and making them more used in game, it made sense to add more of them! Previously the game could generated 27840 of them, now where at a whopping 42875 with the newly added parts all combining together... God I love combinatrix.
- Added 'bumpy spike' monster head top part
- Added 'brittle set of antennae' monster head top part
- Added 'large spiky ears' monster head top part
- Added 'small spike bump' monster head top part
- Added 'strange plant growth' monster head top part
- Added 'lumpy stubby' monster body part
- Added 'slinky and curved' monster body part
- Added 'double arms body' monster body part
- Added 'pincer head' monster head part
- Added 'spikey head tooth mouth' monster head part
- Added 'v shaped eye head' monster head part
- Added 'long pincer head' monster head part
- Added 'tiny tooth head' monster head part
- Added 'big circle eyes and fat mouth' monster head part
BUGFIXES (8 features)
More bugfixes including a strange one that made all mercs 25x weaker... Can't have that! As always thanks for all the reports guys, and sorry about the bugs haha.
- Fixed issue with mercs being 25x weaker than they should have been due to a bug (credit Gabe the Ghostman DeGrossi)
- Fixed merc camp destruction notifications for groups 2-5 not having the +1 land indicator
- Fixed Smallhaven bug forcing you to revisit the ruined village instantly after looting it
- Fixed ransacking smallhaven no graphic screen bug
- Fixed screen missing when losing to smallhaven in a raid or a ransacking
- Fixed screen missing when losing to Rihhm in a raid or a ransacking
- Fixed ransacking Rihhm no graphic screen bug
- Fixed indepednent kingdoms warning of revolt when they aren't your vassals (credit IdleFan)
EVERYTHING ELSE (6 feature)
A couple of changes and fixes... and the casual removal of the long outdated minor goblin clans (sorry Gobbos)
- Added missing screen for losing demon battle inside the demon realm
- Added missing screen for exiting demon realm by your own choice
- Removed minor goblin clans from the game
- Made any trade routes or alliances with minor goblin clans auto cancel
- Made minor goblin clan menu visible by entering 77 on the diplomacy menu (if diplomat skill high enough and goblins aren;'t disabled)
- Cleared obsolete unused code for duplicate smallhaven village
WHAT'S NEXT
I am going to turn my attention to adventurer groups as soon as I can and hopefully get to work on a big update!
Viva Warsim
Love you guys
Huw
