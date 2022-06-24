Warsim 0.8.5.2 (Warbeasts and Combat Complete, 79 features)

This is an exciting update for me, all factions are now covered by the combat update code, and we have WARBEASTS!

MINOR FACTIONS IN BATTLE (9 features)

This massive chunk of work sees every single faction in game now use the new combat system, gone are the days of the ever scrolling death notification! Hurrah!

Made all of Warsims minor factions use the new combat system

Added alternate event if Wagon man dies in battle but his troops survive and win

Fixed issue with Fort Kullak troop count not changing from 500 unless they are defeated completely

Made Fort Kullak troop count gain +5 per year

Added Malnourished vampire units if attacking Baiaa while they're low on Thralls

Added special event for Koova the Nomad King in battle

Added special ending if you beat the nomads but not koova in battle

Added special event for Demonic Koova in battle

Added special ending if you beat the dark nomads but not demonic koova in battle

Holy Order of Roses in the new system



Goblinwood



Koova winning a battle



Koova new death scene



MONSTERS IN BATTLE (27 features)

This has been heavily requested for a long time and as I was about to release this update I decided... Why not and spent the entire night and much of the following morning adding and testing this! Now monsters can be sent to battle alongside your brave warriors!

Added new 'Warbeast Harnesses' upgrade buyable for 2000 gold at your monster pit

Added ability to send your monsters to battle

Added ability to send monsters to fight in a last stand at the end of battle or call them back

Added special screen if you send only monsters on an attack

Added special screen if you send only a single monster on an attack

Added 'assault the lines but fail' monster battle event

Added 'assault with ferocity' monster battle event

Added 'eats an enemy whole' monster battle event

Added 'chaotic fury' monster battle event

Added 'fights like a beast' monster battle event

Added 'surprise attack' monster battle event

Added 'slips and falls' monster battle event

Added 'ferocious fight until stabbed' monster death event

Added 'charge lines cut down' monster death event

Added 'fight in frenzy' monster death event

Added 'sliced up' monster death event

Added 'flurry of arrows' monster death event

Added 'heat of battle' monster death event

Added 'arrow to the head' monster death event

Added 'beheaded' monster death event

Added 'critical stabbing' monster death event

Added 'flurry of arrows fight on' monster death event

Added 'ripped to pieces' last stand monster event

Added 'hacked up' last stand monster event

Added 'left as a corpse' last stand monster event

Added 'slain and left to rot' last stand monster event

Added 'slain swiftly' last stand monster event

New option in the monster pit



My monster fighting



Another of my monsters fighting



Pushed back



Eating an enemy whole



A noble death



ARMOUR THOSE WARBEASTS (15 features)

After adding the above monsters in battle update I decided I couldn't just leave them without any additional upgrades, so I created a system of varied armours that can be given to your monsters!

Added ability to buy scrap armour (50 gold) (+10% Strength)

Added ability to buy Iron armour (100 gold) (+25% Strength)

Added ability to buy Bone-Iron armour (150 gold) (+50% Strength)

Added ability to buy Steel armour (250 gold) (2x Strength)

Added ability to buy Bronze armour (500 gold) (3x Strength)

Added ability to buy Obsidian armour (1000 gold) (4x Strength)

Added armourer pays for the scraps of any currently equipped armour when upgrading

Added +10 Gold payment for scrapping scrap armour

Added +20 Gold payment for scrapping Iron armour

Added +30 Gold payment for scrapping Bone Iron armour

Added +50 Gold payment for scrapping Steel armour

Added +100 Gold payment for scrapping Bronze armour

Added +200 Gold payment for scrapping Obsidian armour

Added notification for the armour a monster is wearing in the pre-battle monster sending screen

Added armour information when viewing monster information in the monster dungeon

New armour buying options once you've bought the harnesses



Armours to buy



Scrap



Iron



Bone Iron



Bronze



Obsidian



Monster with top tier armour before battle



Monster with armour fighting like crazy



NEW MONSTERS (14 features)

Seeing as we're expanding the monster system and making them more used in game, it made sense to add more of them! Previously the game could generated 27840 of them, now where at a whopping 42875 with the newly added parts all combining together... God I love combinatrix.

Added 'bumpy spike' monster head top part

Added 'brittle set of antennae' monster head top part

Added 'large spiky ears' monster head top part

Added 'small spike bump' monster head top part

Added 'strange plant growth' monster head top part

Added 'lumpy stubby' monster body part

Added 'slinky and curved' monster body part

Added 'double arms body' monster body part

Added 'pincer head' monster head part

Added 'spikey head tooth mouth' monster head part

Added 'v shaped eye head' monster head part

Added 'long pincer head' monster head part

Added 'tiny tooth head' monster head part

Added 'big circle eyes and fat mouth' monster head part

BUGFIXES (8 features)

More bugfixes including a strange one that made all mercs 25x weaker... Can't have that! As always thanks for all the reports guys, and sorry about the bugs haha.

Fixed issue with mercs being 25x weaker than they should have been due to a bug (credit Gabe the Ghostman DeGrossi)

Fixed merc camp destruction notifications for groups 2-5 not having the +1 land indicator

Fixed Smallhaven bug forcing you to revisit the ruined village instantly after looting it

Fixed ransacking smallhaven no graphic screen bug

Fixed screen missing when losing to smallhaven in a raid or a ransacking

Fixed screen missing when losing to Rihhm in a raid or a ransacking

Fixed ransacking Rihhm no graphic screen bug

Fixed indepednent kingdoms warning of revolt when they aren't your vassals (credit IdleFan)

EVERYTHING ELSE (6 feature)

A couple of changes and fixes... and the casual removal of the long outdated minor goblin clans (sorry Gobbos)

Added missing screen for losing demon battle inside the demon realm

Added missing screen for exiting demon realm by your own choice

Removed minor goblin clans from the game

Made any trade routes or alliances with minor goblin clans auto cancel

Made minor goblin clan menu visible by entering 77 on the diplomacy menu (if diplomat skill high enough and goblins aren;'t disabled)

Cleared obsolete unused code for duplicate smallhaven village

WHAT'S NEXT

I am going to turn my attention to adventurer groups as soon as I can and hopefully get to work on a big update!

Viva Warsim

Love you guys

Huw