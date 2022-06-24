 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 24 June 2022

V0.87 - Gauntlet

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a new type of room to the game; gauntlet bullet hell!
Try to dodge the bullet hell patterns for 1 min to get some nice rewards.
This patch also includes the first batch of character changes, so stay tuned for more!

Changes

  • Bullet hell room
  • Captain character is now the only one who gets the first room clear chest
  • Ivan has an increased chance to find bombs
  • Hunter has an increased chance to find ammo
  • Lifeless has a decreased chance to find health, increasing all other options
  • Bullets are now destroyed when they hit a dining table & gambling table

