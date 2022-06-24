V0.87 - Gauntlet

We added a new type of room to the game; gauntlet bullet hell!
Try to dodge the bullet hell patterns for 1 min to get some nice rewards.
This patch also includes the first batch of character changes, so stay tuned for more!
Changes
- Bullet hell room
- Captain character is now the only one who gets the first room clear chest
- Ivan has an increased chance to find bombs
- Hunter has an increased chance to find ammo
- Lifeless has a decreased chance to find health, increasing all other options
- Bullets are now destroyed when they hit a dining table & gambling table
