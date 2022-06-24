[TEST BRANCH] Polish Pass: Part 1

Hey everyone!
This week we spent some time touching up our menus.
-Most of our menus have been given a polish pass.
-Home Screen is now animated!
-Buttons have satisfying hover and click animations (and sounds!)
-Menus have been separated into 'Offline' and 'Online' modes, to keep it simple.
-Offline Match Setup is more visual and easier to use.
-Almost every menu has been given some polish. (With the rest coming next week).
-Character Customization screen has been given some love, with more on the way.
-Fixed several bugs that would happen for players who would join after a match had already started.
-Jumps should feel 'snappier'
//We've separated the jumping up part of the jump, from the falling part of the jump.
//The upper part of the jump is now slightly longer (like how platformer jumps feel).
More to come!
-Dave
Changed depots in dave-test branch