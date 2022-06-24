[TEST BRANCH] Polish Pass: Part 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

This week we spent some time touching up our menus.

-Most of our menus have been given a polish pass.

-Home Screen is now animated!

-Buttons have satisfying hover and click animations (and sounds!)

-Menus have been separated into 'Offline' and 'Online' modes, to keep it simple.

-Offline Match Setup is more visual and easier to use.

-Almost every menu has been given some polish. (With the rest coming next week).

-Character Customization screen has been given some love, with more on the way.

-Fixed several bugs that would happen for players who would join after a match had already started.

-Jumps should feel 'snappier'

//We've separated the jumping up part of the jump, from the falling part of the jump.

//The upper part of the jump is now slightly longer (like how platformer jumps feel).

More to come!

-Dave