The hottest fixes this side of a neutron star

If you've been paying attention, you might have noticed that the game has updated quite a few times since the release of the third update. This was due to various hotfixes being applied, as usual, to fix various small bugs discovered shortly after release. Nothing like hundreds of people playing the game to shake things out!

Here is a list of things fixed so far:

Ranked: There was a problem that prevented scores from uploading for about 10 hours after release. This is now fixed, and if you reopen ranked, your scores should reupload without any additional trouble.

Crash: Building a Ba'qar hubworld in their campaign mission resulted in a crash because the wormhole was missing and this confused the poor hubworld.

Crash: Some very old saves made with previous versions of the game failed to load with a full crash. They no longer do that.

Wormhole: Speaking about wormholes, it used to not notice when you invented a tech increased your probe range. It should be more observant now.

Void Synthesizer: Used to do weird things when fed with energy with "Energy-Driven Industry" invented. Will now refuse to consume things that don't sit well with it.

Hyperdense Architecture: Behaved incorrectly when paired with other projects on the same planet using Orbital Engineering. Should now play well with others.

Empathic Links: Incorrectly interacted with undo when invented, allowing you to have the cake and eat it. Or rather have your science and... eat the people? Something like that.

Excess Perk: Behaved inconsistently when manual assignment of resource was required. Now it will give the bonus to the first connection that could deliver the second resource, even if it doesn't get delivered immediately.

Sector quirks: Interference had its score modifier going the completely wrong way.

After the hotfixes, the version numbers should now be up to v1.3(b1043) on Windows and v1.3(b1044) on Mac.