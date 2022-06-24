Patch 1.0.12 is now live!

The past two weeks we have been making changes to the travel experience. The locations you encounter en-route are more streamlined, and they depend less on wildlife to create hazards.

We’ve also added labels that help identify creatures and other level features. And we didn’t forget about bugs: you’ll find that another dozen or so are gone.

Gameplay Changes

Implements well ‘traveled routes’ mechanic: you will encounter fewer enemies and hazards on routes you recently traveled.

Streamlines all encounter locations.

Hazard locations are mostly more linear with a clearer challenge and (possibly) a clearer reward.

Added and improved hazards: poison pods, mosquitoes, leaving spoors, shrooms, and then some.

You can often try to intimidate wolves instead of fighting them.

Adding labels to creatures and certain level features to help identify them and make clearer what you can do with them.

New condition Fever.

New condition Forest Foe.

Random travelers and ruffians do not have as much treasure any more…

Minor updates to the table that selects which creatures to spawn in what environment.

The Sky Mask is now a legacy item.

Bug Fixes