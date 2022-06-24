Patch 1.0.12 is now live!

The past two weeks we have been making changes to the travel experience. The locations you encounter en-route are more streamlined, and they depend less on wildlife to create hazards.
We’ve also added labels that help identify creatures and other level features. And we didn’t forget about bugs: you’ll find that another dozen or so are gone.
Gameplay Changes
- Implements well ‘traveled routes’ mechanic: you will encounter fewer enemies and hazards on routes you recently traveled.
- Streamlines all encounter locations.
- Hazard locations are mostly more linear with a clearer challenge and (possibly) a clearer reward.
- Added and improved hazards: poison pods, mosquitoes, leaving spoors, shrooms, and then some.
- You can often try to intimidate wolves instead of fighting them.
- Adding labels to creatures and certain level features to help identify them and make clearer what you can do with them.
- New condition Fever.
- New condition Forest Foe.
- Random travelers and ruffians do not have as much treasure any more…
- Minor updates to the table that selects which creatures to spawn in what environment.
- The Sky Mask is now a legacy item.
Bug Fixes
- When a level fails to generate twice, the game will automatically place you back at the last successfully generated level.
- Hunted status works as advertised.
- Items that spawn as boons cannot be spawned inside colliders of level objects.
- Improves the positioning of Elementals.
- Chests can no longer be spawned in really small crevices.
- Improves performance of geysers on low performance settings.
- Adds an extra double check to see if quest items are correctly placed in chests the first time you enter a level.
- Fixes freeze when reloading levels with specific lighting conditions.
- Adding a proper chest to the Shades ruin to make sure all types of treasures fit in there.
- Fixes issue with magic attributes (rare resonance, bronze, etc.) disappearing from items on reload.
- Checking if the right encounter is spawned when you arrive at a settlement to make sure the hall is not empty.
