TOLEDO BEND ONLINE OPEN SERIES: ROUND 2 RECAP

Round 2 of the Toledo Bend Online Open Series is over and the Championship Weekend has begun!

Here are the leaders of the pack heading into the final round – the top 10 anglers after Round 2.

Despite a MASSIVE Round 1 score from _WestleynMonkey _they have dropped down to 5th place at the end of Round 2, while _MrRichC _has managed to jump from 10th in Round 1 to the top of the leader board in Round 2 with some very consistent bags!

_BigTimerJ _manages to hold on to the number 2 spot and Sw1fty86TTV (2 x back-to-back tournament winner) has made it into the top 10, currently sitting in 6th.

It’s all to play for in Round 3! Who’s going to end up on top? Only time will tell.

You have been sending in your Round 2 catches, check out the shots below from Satyatex & MrRichC!





Round 3 has already started, and you have until 8:00 BST/12:00 PST on Monday, June 27 to secure your final limits.

Good luck to you all and we can’t wait to find out who will be crowned the Toledo Bend Open Series Champion!

Tight Lines