V.27862 Update

A few known issues:

Scenario 76 [spoiler] Harrower Hive [/spoiler] its best to avoid this scenario at the moment, getting a certain road event can result in the save being stuck at the start of this scenario, we are testing a fix for this currently and aiming to get this patched over the weekend.

Issue with Sun Level 9 ability in Multiplayer [spoiler] Divine Intervention, an error occurs if this ability is active and an ally summon is attacked that is being controlled by a client [/spoiler] again, testing a fix and aiming to patch over the weekend.