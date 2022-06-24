V.27862 Update

- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Lightning [spoiler] Unstoppable Destruction, special short rest was not correctly refreshing items for all players in the session [/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with TwoMinis ability [spoiler] Concentrated Rage, where it was incorrectly possible to use two actions with the same card half [/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with discarding active abilities then short resting
- Fixed Host not correctly seeing Clients if they short rest to death
- Fixed an issue where looting gold could incorrectly make nearby gold piles (that were not looted) disappear visually
- Fixed an issue in Scenario 76 [spoiler] Ally Summons incorrectly focus the destructible walls [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue in scenario 76 [spoiler] Two of the destructible walls not correctly revealing the next room when destroyed [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue in scenario 76 [spoiler] In specific circumstances it was incorrectly possible to kill some of the Vipers without actually dealing fatal damage [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Hatchet abilities [spoiler] Ricochet & Care Package, not correctly healing if there is no adjacent enemy [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Mindthief ability [spoiler] Cranium Overload, if mind controlling a monster that dies with an innate 'on death' ability [/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Cthulhu ability [spoiler] Epidemic, cancelling the active bonus at certain points was not correctly seen by all players [/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where players could use a controller to switch characters while another player is joining resulting in desyncs
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where restarting round immediately after lots of 'Undos' (before other players have caught up) could result in a desync
- Fixed a certain road event effect/outcome [spoiler] Each Merc suffer damage [/spoiler] resulting in the game hanging while players are travelling to a scenario
- Fixed an issue with enemy multi-target attacks where it was possible for the second target of the attack to incorrectly take no damage
- Fixed a target selection issue with Cthulhu ability [spoiler] Willing Sacrifice, had to select Plagueherald as a target twice [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with the JotL enemy [spoiler[ Rat Monstrosity [/spoiler] it was possible for the game to freeze up after they used a certain ability
- Fixed an issue with spawners incorrectly spawning enemies on the same hex as obstacles if there are not more available empty hexes
- Fixed an issue with controlling an enemy into a Stun Trap then waypointing further movement for them, action would not end resulting in a softlock
- Fixed an issue in Scenario 71 [spoiler] Windswept Highlands, the special rule could incorrectly push a Merc into a locked door[/spoiler] if the Merc has the Item [spoiler] Cloak of Phasing [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with being unable to place a summon on a hex that a trap was just triggered in the same turn (was not being seen as an empty hex when it should)
- Fixed Demolitionist ability [spoiler] Nowhere to Run, can now only move single-hex obstacles and was incorrectly selecting obstacles adjacent to the first move hex not the starting hex [/spoiler]
- Fixed Cragheart ability [spoiler] Clear the Way to only move single-hex obstacles [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue in JotL Scenario 25 [spoiler] Destroying a 'later' room before destroying an 'earlier' one incorrectly teleports the party to a room that is already destroyed and crashes the game [/spoiler]
A few known issues:
-
Scenario 76 [spoiler] Harrower Hive [/spoiler] its best to avoid this scenario at the moment, getting a certain road event can result in the save being stuck at the start of this scenario, we are testing a fix for this currently and aiming to get this patched over the weekend.
-
Issue with Sun Level 9 ability in Multiplayer [spoiler] Divine Intervention, an error occurs if this ability is active and an ally summon is attacked that is being controlled by a client [/spoiler] again, testing a fix and aiming to patch over the weekend.
-
Its possible to click the Short Rest button immediately after performing a Short rest which can result in an error, testing a fix and aiming to patch over the weekend.
Changed depots in release_openbeta_staging branch