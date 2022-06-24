Some players have been experiencing issues with the game's controls, where the controllers aren't detected at the start of the game. Turns out this was caused by SteamVR's OpenXR runtime being enabled.
To solve this, I've had to implement OpenXR support in the game. If you're having issues, switch over to the "openxr" branch, update the game, after which it should work again.
Cubism update for 24 June 2022
OpenXR public branch now available
Some players have been experiencing issues with the game's controls, where the controllers aren't detected at the start of the game. Turns out this was caused by SteamVR's OpenXR runtime being enabled.
Changed files in this update