 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubism update for 24 June 2022

OpenXR public branch now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9002281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players have been experiencing issues with the game's controls, where the controllers aren't detected at the start of the game. Turns out this was caused by SteamVR's OpenXR runtime being enabled.
To solve this, I've had to implement OpenXR support in the game. If you're having issues, switch over to the "openxr" branch, update the game, after which it should work again.

Changed files in this update

Cubism Content Depot 804531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link