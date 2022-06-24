Endgame Patch V 0.1.0

The first major content patch has finally landed! I have been working hard on this for over a month now and it's a huge stepping stone on the way to an awesome game.

I wanted to take the time to thank each and everyone of you for playing and supporting the game during these early stages of development, your feedback and dedication to bug hunting has really made a huge impact on the quality of the game already and it's only up from here.

Without further ado, the notes:

Added more Affixes to Rare enemies.

Added the first phase of Tempus of Echoes.

Added the first wave of Bounty Bosses.

Reduced the amount of Basic Loot drops by about 30%.

Fixed a bug where enemies killed by Pets had a higher chance to drop loot.

Added Inferno I and Inferno II difficulties.

Added 23 Inferno Set's (3 or 4 pieces per Set).

Added 13 Uniques.

Updated Burning VFX.

Updated Bleeding VFX.

Updated Poison VFX.

Buffed Magic enemies base stats to 150% up from 130% and Rare enemies base stats to 250% up from 175%. This value is increased in Inferno to 200% for Magic and 300% for Rares. Life is increased by 500% for Inferno Rares.

Reduced Gold Drop Chance when killing enemies.

Nerfed Flame Mantle by 50% at all Levels.

Increased "More Spell Damage" on 2H weapons.

Fixed a bug with Frozen Wrath not ticking enough times.

Refactored the way Defence and Resistance works to be in line with traditional ARPG setups and to provide a better curve into Inferno difficulty.

Nerfed All Resist.

Fixed a bug that caused Demon Lord to be interruptible when below 50% Life the second time (after he heals).

Improved Enemy AI Movement.

Improved movement in The Hidden Tomb of Raz'Bal.

Reduced Proliferation's Cooldown.

Fixed a bug with Unique drops.

Gold can now be transferred between characters in your Stash.

... and many more bug fixes, balance changes and tweaks here and there!

Now get out there and find some loot!

Sam