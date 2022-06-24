Upcoming - Steam Summer Sale, Fixes and Improvement Updates

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is announcement week where we discuss our development plans and release new information. There are no huge announcements this week so we will keep it brief.

The Steam Summer Sale is now on, and for the first time in Stormworks history, we are in the sale! Stormworks is currently 30% off, and 20% off for the DLC.

Next week we have a new minor update planned with many fixes, and some reworks, including replacing some existing game content with add-on content to make the game a little bit more moddable. More info on this next week with the release!

While we are testing next weeks minor update, we are also adding the finishing touches to the following one. In the following minor update, we plan to add some new equipable outfits! These are new outfits that fit in inventory boxes in a similar way to scuba / diving / firefighting, except with a different function.

Other projects in progress is the next major update which is looking awesome but sadly not due for release for a few months, and some technology tests for the new game engine that we are working on. We are having a lot of fun working on all these new updates and improvements and there is a lot for players to look forward to over the rest of the year and beyond.

Catch you next week for the minor update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers