Update v0.7.6

Hello all Wobblies!
Before we talk about the update, we just want to say a massive thank you for all the support. Wobbly Life has almost been out in Early Access for 2 years. We seriously couldn't do this without you guys.
Welcome to the v0.7.6 Update!
This is a pretty ‘Wobbly’ update. We’ve added a new mission involving the Jelly Man, boy does he like jelly! We’ve also updated fishing with a new collection of fish and a Fishing Book to keep track of how many fish you’ve caught. Thank you all for playing, we hope you enjoy the update!
A Wobbly Mission
Jelly Man has been seen around Wobbly Island collecting a lot of jelly. He’s also been very secretive about what's down in his basement. See if you can find out what he’s up to!
Fishing Book
Each fishing hut now has a Fishing Book. This book lets you keep track of all the fish you’ve caught, their rarity and how much their worth. See if you can catch them all!
Ice Fishing
Now you can fish up on the mountain! Wrap up warm and head up to the icy lake to catch new fish for the Ice Fishing collection.
New Paper Round Job
The Wobbly’s of Paradise Island need their papers! Head down there and make sure they get them. The paper job graphics have also had a refresh!
Update Notes
- New Mission involving the Jelly Man and his house!
- New Newspaper Job on Paradise Island
- Added Fishing book to keep track of your fishing stats and a unlock for catching every fish
- New location for Ice Fishing
- Updated hamster ball so it floats once again
- Added New Clothes: Sheep Cardigan, Cow Costume, Dressing Gown, Umbrella Hat, Bunny Ears
- Farm barn doors now have sound
- Removed Higher quality terrain option (it serves little purpose now)
- Added surfboards to Paradise Island beach
- Updated drowning animation
- Reworked some areas of the saving system to prevent save corruption
- Added light indicator on metal detector
- New sounds and particles for football and hockey mini games
Graphical Changes
- Updated fire hydrants
- Updated targets for paper round jobs
- Tweaked TAA anti-aliasing settings
- Tweaked night lighting & shadows
- Updated rain particle so the splashes align with the object it hits
Bug Fixes
- Fixed flickering in crystal cave
- Fixed hovercraft not able to go through arm barrier
- Fixed pond cave water stops working
- Fixed client not able to see treasure location radius on mini map
- Fixed cows not moving
- Fixed being able to jump on trampoline which loses all your momentum
- Fixed being able to go backwards through the pond cave
- Fixed cows not having a crash sound when hit by a vehicle
- Fixed network flood when drowning
- Fixed main menu pet not doing Flourish
- Fixed hoverboard not hovering on snow and farm land
- Fixed super speed when pushing boats
- Fixed a bunch of issues with money spawning inside vehicle
- Fixed burger machine previous burger shrinking issue
- Fixed being able to start a race early by getting in out vehicle
- Fixed barbershop door bell sound not always playing
- Fixed rain sound delay when moving from snow to rain
- Fixed split screen shop UI issues
- Fixed some instances where ambient sounds don't play
- Fixed FOV settings resetting
- Fixed rain going under water
- Fixed glitched book in museum
- Fixed tutorial respawn issues
- Fixed pool noodle and floaty bed sync issue
Known Issues
- Vehicles can sometimes float in mid air when nobody is in them
