Update v0.7.6

Hello all Wobblies!

Before we talk about the update, we just want to say a massive thank you for all the support. Wobbly Life has almost been out in Early Access for 2 years. We seriously couldn't do this without you guys.

Welcome to the v0.7.6 Update!

This is a pretty ‘Wobbly’ update. We’ve added a new mission involving the Jelly Man, boy does he like jelly! We’ve also updated fishing with a new collection of fish and a Fishing Book to keep track of how many fish you’ve caught. Thank you all for playing, we hope you enjoy the update!

A Wobbly Mission

Jelly Man has been seen around Wobbly Island collecting a lot of jelly. He’s also been very secretive about what's down in his basement. See if you can find out what he’s up to!

Fishing Book

Each fishing hut now has a Fishing Book. This book lets you keep track of all the fish you’ve caught, their rarity and how much their worth. See if you can catch them all!

Ice Fishing

Now you can fish up on the mountain! Wrap up warm and head up to the icy lake to catch new fish for the Ice Fishing collection.

New Paper Round Job

The Wobbly’s of Paradise Island need their papers! Head down there and make sure they get them. The paper job graphics have also had a refresh!

New Newspaper Job on Paradise Island

Added Fishing book to keep track of your fishing stats and a unlock for catching every fish

New location for Ice Fishing

Updated hamster ball so it floats once again

Added New Clothes: Sheep Cardigan, Cow Costume, Dressing Gown, Umbrella Hat, Bunny Ears

Farm barn doors now have sound

Removed Higher quality terrain option (it serves little purpose now)

Added surfboards to Paradise Island beach

Updated drowning animation

Reworked some areas of the saving system to prevent save corruption

Added light indicator on metal detector

New sounds and particles for football and hockey mini games

Graphical Changes

Updated fire hydrants

Updated targets for paper round jobs

Tweaked TAA anti-aliasing settings

Tweaked night lighting & shadows

Updated rain particle so the splashes align with the object it hits

Bug Fixes

Fixed flickering in crystal cave

Fixed hovercraft not able to go through arm barrier

Fixed pond cave water stops working

Fixed client not able to see treasure location radius on mini map

Fixed cows not moving

Fixed being able to jump on trampoline which loses all your momentum

Fixed being able to go backwards through the pond cave

Fixed cows not having a crash sound when hit by a vehicle

Fixed network flood when drowning

Fixed main menu pet not doing Flourish

Fixed hoverboard not hovering on snow and farm land

Fixed super speed when pushing boats

Fixed a bunch of issues with money spawning inside vehicle

Fixed burger machine previous burger shrinking issue

Fixed being able to start a race early by getting in out vehicle

Fixed barbershop door bell sound not always playing

Fixed rain sound delay when moving from snow to rain

Fixed split screen shop UI issues

Fixed some instances where ambient sounds don't play

Fixed FOV settings resetting

Fixed rain going under water

Fixed glitched book in museum

Fixed tutorial respawn issues

Fixed pool noodle and floaty bed sync issue

Known Issues