6/24/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.2.9

Hey everyone, I wanted to release another update to go with the giant one from the other day. This has a quick fix for an issue a user reported to me this morning as well as a small bit of new content and some improvements. If you're interested in seeing what the giant update added, check here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1536730/announcements/detail/3350130288796006516

For improvements and additions of the current update released today, check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the main menu "Manual" option not opening when clicked (I accidentally deleted that line of code when I added the update news menu option)

Changes & Additions:

Reworded the quest turn-in dialogues slightly for the "Relief Recovery" side quest

Added some more interaction sound effects to the "Relief Recovery" side quest to make them more impactful

Added some additional description dialogues to the "Relief Recovery" side quest while interacting with a certain quest related item (No spoilers)

Added 2 new usable faces for both male and female (Shroud dark variant and shroud 2 dark variant)

Updated icon art for Steady skill

Added Bold passive skill (Requires Steady, Costs 1 Skill Point, Gives 10% Resistance to being Shaken when hit with a Heavy melee/exotic weapon)

Added Bold new passive skill to both the main character's skill list and companions

Shaken status is now removed automatically when combat is finished

A few other minor tweaks and changes

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game, but it is always recommended. Especially if you encounter any odd issues after a large update.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

-Corrosion