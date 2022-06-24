New Update! - Alpha Build #6 (0.8.77)

Hi everyone! It's been a while. But before we start happy pride! 🏳️‍🌈 As you can probably tell from the fact that this update, which was planned for Q1 of this year, was released in June things got delayed. So unfortunately we will have to reshape our plans for the future updates and the full release of the game. But I'll give more details about that in a separate post soon. For now, let's focus on this update!

But before we start there is one more thing. DevLife is available for -50% off during the Steam Summer Sale 2022! There's never been a better time to get your hands on the game than now!

The most important feature added in this update is pets! You can now own 4 different types of animals each with its own unique Interactive Events that will tell stories of their shenanigans. You can own a dog, cat, fish, parrot, or all of them at the same time! We also introduced a new trait for your characters - Animals Lover - that will drastically increase your chance of getting a pet. So definitely add it to your characters if you want to see as many of them as possible!

Additionally, we implemented a new tooltips system that allows for nesting and provides much more flexibility for us, so expect a lot of improvements and new data in them in the coming updates. Under the hood, we optimized a lot of things that should make the game run a bit smoother and have fewer hiccups during opening/closing windows. There are still things to improve and they will roll up in the next planned smaller update with Interactive Events about diseases.

Of course, we also fixed a lot of bugs and made some improvements to the game balance and you can find the full changelog below. If you find any new problems or have suggestions about the game, you can leave them at our Discord server or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)

Changelog:

New Features:

Added pets

Added Interactive Events related to pets

Added new furniture and variants for existing ones

Added new tooltip system

Added UI scaling option

Added an option to continue gameplay after the natural death of the player character

Added a game time date to the save slot description in the Main Menu

Message about unlocking new furniture now shows all unlocked variants separated by furniture category

Mechanic Changes:

From now on, own projects will give 20 times more experience than commissions when working on their components

From now on, working on higher-level components will provide more experience points for the characters

From now on, selling a piece of furniture won't set back the progress of the company goal to buy them

The "Company Not Profitable" mood modifier is now checked quarterly (previously every 2 months)

Game Balance:

Increased the amount of experience gained for characters when working on components

Rebalanced furniture prices and mood modifiers, as well as the timing of unlocking them

Reduced thresholds required for some achievements

From now on, the death of a player character in a car accident will be treated as winning the game and will unlock the DevLife achievement

Increased the chance for bigger project success depending on the component distance from the skill tree root

Decreased the time of blocking the possibility to renegotiate employee salary to 1 month (previously 2 months)

Doubled the removal speed of the "Company in Debts" employee mood modifier after getting out of debt

Corrections:

Optimized game-saving process

Optimized game loading process

Optimized capturing screenshots

Optimized outline of furniture in build mode

Optimized memory usage of audio files

From now on, sales graphs of own projects will refresh only when the game time is not paused.

Moved permanent notifications related to employees to their workstation trackers

Improved sorting of projects in the panel on the right side of the screen (projects in distribution will appear at the bottom of the list)

From now on, search filters for available components/skills won't reset after closing the search window

Improved order of furniture in build mode

Changed the way of switching character stats in tooltips and panels

Blocked the ability to activate Interactive Events when going to the Main Menu.

Blocked the ability to add mutually exclusive traits in some Interactive Events

Added hover highlight for reward buttons in messages for achieving company goals

Fixed the formatting of the list of components in commission summaries

Improved UI animations in the Build Mode

Improved selectors animations in the Character Creator

Fixed animations of some UI elements that were dependent on the time scaling

Improved display of dropdowns in Settings

Added window scrolling in Settings

Added dropdown for changing language (instead of the horizontal selector)

Added missing Polish translations

Corrected some Polish translations

Added achievement icons in higher resolution

Bugs Fixes: