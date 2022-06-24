Patch1.21 Preview

Hello, players! We hope you’ve been enjoying the first few weeks of Sinister Night! This build will bring a variety of changes, fixes, new features, balance, etc.

Based on the current gaming environment, in order to win, the Possessed need to pick their next victim and the timing carefully. However, because of the unstable effect of using the Cursed Skull while Survivors can manage to stay alive in multiply ways, it‘s hard for Possessed to kill a specific target yet still be able to fake an alibi or frame others. Therefore, this update will help with the mentioned issues.

The details are as follows:

● Untransformed possessed can see other players in Crimson Dream.

● When Crimson Dream is fading , Possessed will gain extra Clairvoyance automatically.

● Clairvoyance: cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds and duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

● Crimson Dream: Cooldown reduced from 95 to 80 seconds, 40 seconds if no Survivors were killed.

● Voice channel of possessed will be automatically activated during Crimson Dream.

● The number of offerings sightly reduced.

● Altar quests duration changed from 360 seconds to: 360 / 300 / 270 / 270 / 240 / 210s.

● Increased the energy gained by possessed when the altar quests time out.

● Reduced duration of overtime for altar quests.

New Feature

● Added new equipment Lantern: players can place the Lantern on the floor, it provides additional lighting and Sanity regain.

● Players who got tied up can now be freed by others.

● Players can press U to respawn if they are stuck at certain places.

Balance

● Players can purchase no more than two sets of bird cages.

● Visible range for triggered bird cages has decreased.

● Possessed can gain 100% evil energy if they use Dagger of Sacrifice to kill another Possessed.

● The possessed's first-person kill animation is accelerated now.

● The possessed can still regenerate energy when they are being tied up.

● During Crimson Dreams, Survivors in the conference room can no longer gain Sanity.

● Regain Sanity after Crimson Dream reduced from 20 to 15.

● Players can not be able to sprint while wearing Night-vision Camera.

● Players are now able to talk once they got killed instead of after the Crimson Dream ends.

Functions

● Interaction detection optimized.

● Added notified messages for players when other players went disconnected.

● Players can vote by clicking the player list on the left during a meeting.

● Optimized the item corner label.

● Added a Video to the tutorial.

● Optimized the display status of disconnected players.

Arts:

● Map UI optimized.

● New outfit design and model optimized for some characters.

● Animation of players’ movements optimized.

Bug fixes:

● Fixed a bug that the sound effect of players using Sedative can be heard by all players.

● Fixed a bug that Possessed can activate Crimson Dream after 6 rituals are complete.

● Fixed a bug that players can not see the animation of other players getting killed.

● Fixed a display bug with the password input prompts of a room that does not vanish.

● Fixed a bug which players can not see any notification.

● Fixed a bug that players’ mic icons are still activated after muted

● Fixed a bug that players remain being tied up after getting untied

● Fixed a bug that sound effect with low sanity is still activated after players got killed

● Fixed a bug in which players were unable to join a meeting right after players got killed

● Fixed a bug that Possessed’ s voice chat can be heard by all players once the Crimson Dream ended.

● Fixed a bug that the color of the mark on Map doesn't match with players that did not mark during a meeting.

● Fixed a display bug that shows the report option during meeting.

● Fixed a bug that if players using Assembly Bell and Possessed transforming at the same time, the Possessed can not join the meeting.

● Fixed a bug that players can see all player’s numbers in Crimson Dream after they got killed.

● Fixed a bug that all players had incorrect movement when Crimson Dream started.

We'd like to thank everyone who helped us by playing and providing their feedback. If you experience any bugs or issues with the patch,tell us under the channel #🛠game-feedback on Discord.

