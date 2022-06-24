New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Dragon Girl Enemy

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve worked on the Dragon Girl enemy. Though mostly a melee fighter, she can pose a danger from a distance if you let your guard down. You can fight her in the Experimental Hall in the Dragon Minion Enemy.

New Darick Armor

Also in the Experimental Hall you can see the model we’re working on for the demon form of the final boss. Right next to him you’ll find Darick’s endgame armor, which will have exclusive variants for our Kickstarter and Indoegogo backers.

Dragon Girl Damage Stages

The last new thing in the Experimental Hall is only for the uncensored version. Found in the Destructible Clothing room are the damage stages for the Dragon Girl.

Destructibles

We mentioned last week that we’re rolling out new destructibles. We now have them throughout the entire game, up until the Guildhall. You’ll stumble upon them by just playing through the levels.

Steam Name Changes

In other news, we’ve changed the names of Iragon and Iragon: Prologue to Iragon 18+ and Iragon: Prologue 18+ respectively. This is so we can have both a censored and uncensored version of the game available.

Steam Events

We’ll also be taking part in Steam Summer Sale 2022, and the Steam VR Fest, which will take place from Jully 18th to the 25th. During both, we’ll be offering a 30% discount for our previous game, Experiment Gone Rogue.

Are you getting something in the Steam Summer Sale?

It's that time of the year again. A lot of games are on sale and a lot of people were waiting for just this moment to start a new adventure. Have you been looking forward to the summer sale and are you planning on picking up any games?