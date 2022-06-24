Notice of postponement of Official release

Dear Users!

Update news are here from Broken Universe development team.

We would like to inform you that the official release scheduled for June has been postponed to August due to the team and various issues.

We put a lot of effort into developing various content for the full release as quickly as possible, but things didn't go as planned. Since we are a small team of 3 people, we are inevitably affected by the situation of one team member, but we are continuing our development without stopping.

Numerous improvements and content additions have been made since the start of Early Access, but we have not yet been able to include all of the planned content. We'll do our best to provide the most complete content in next.

The following updates are planned for the full version.

9th Main Chapter

3rd Sub Chapter

2 or more New Operations

Renovation Content

Expanded Armory Content

New Towers and Fusion Towers

New Skills

New Skins

Thank you! 💖