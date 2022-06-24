Guns Guns Guns Patchnotes

Items (read: guns)

Added an arsenal of guns and gun attachments:

(you can find them in [Library > Guns Guns Guns])

A Salt Pistol

Action Hero Pistol

Armour Breaker

Assault Pistol

Assault Shaker

Attachment Point

Barrel Bottle

Barrel Hook

Big Bullet Gun

Blanker Attachment

Boomstick

Bottle Suppressor

Bullet of Unusual Size

Carrot Gun

Chroma Extractor

Coil Musket

Coil Pistol

Devolving Barrel

Devouring Gun

Disc Repeater

Explosive Bullet

Extra Receiver

Festive Rifle

Futuristic Stock

Glass Blaster

Glinthusk

Hakarhal Coil

Heavy Rifle Magazine

High-Explosive Magazine

Intense Scanner

Launching Barrel

Lawbreaker

Marksman Stock

Melting Pistol

More Bullet Magazine

Packed Magazine

Pincher SMG

Pistol Belt

Pistol Grip

Poly Bullet

Poly Revolver

Rifle Clip

Rodclobber

Shell Belt

Speedloader Clip

To Whom It May Concern

Add puny non-gun items:

Trigger Next and Untrigger Next (Triggers/Untriggers the next linked item, in the order they were linked. (Note: multi-linking may cause the order not to be as expected.)

Tweaks

Add console command: simpleignores 0/1 (temporarily toggles whether or not ignore lines are drawn using simple/dashed lines)

Modify generic explosion volume to be lower

Modify item loading speed on launch to be faster

Modify Aim Tool not to reselect the same item when stopping aiming

Modify Aim Tool stop button to follow items

Modify Arc Grenade damage to be higher

Modify Devouring Drone to have more max speed

Modify Fire Resist to also resist napalm-type items

Modify Glass Pane to be easier to break by default (its strength can be modified via the Default Tool)

Modify Tesla Coil to use Trigger Force as damage multiplier and resist shocking by default

Modify Turbo Effectator to remove linked items' effects on untrigger

Modify guns to pass opacity value to projectiles

Modify guns to pass triggerCustom to projectiles if it doesn't exist already

Modify plain bullets to ignore their firearm

Modify various xml properties to be applied even if the item doesn't have a trigger

Modify item model refreshing to display tooltip

Fixes

Fix C4 not exploding after saveload

Fix Devouring Drone sticking to linked items

Fix Futuristic Monopod not working

Fix Joint Slinger aiming wrong with Aim Tool

Fix Mover type items not waking up items

Fix Mutilation Booth environment not zapping

Fix Open World causing damping

Fix armour pieces dragging wrong if the armour joint is manually cut

Fix bulletholes sometimes deleting stainless ragdolls

Fix firearms not waking up from recoil

Fix gloves not being re-equipable if the original hand is destroyed

Fix regrowing new bodyparts or fixing them producing weaker bodyparts

Fix some firearms shooting twice when triggered with RMB while dragging

MaD Lab functionality

MaD Lab is the item editor made from scratch specifically for MaD2 content creation.

See the documentation for more info: https://gitlab.com/RavaGames/madlab/

Add generic properties: ghostOnContact, weldOnContact, killOnContact

Add generic value temperatureMolten=numberInCelsius (when temperature exceeds it, the item melts into lava)

Add firearm values: angle=numberInDegrees, bulletAngle=numberInDegrees

Add firearm properties: invisibling, aimhacking

Add triggers (see the xml of various new items for reference):

Triggers::BeltAttachment

Triggers::BlockBarrelAttachment

Triggers::SoundBarrelAttachment

Triggers::StockAttachment

Triggers::TriggerNext

Add projectiles:

crabber (spawns crabs on the item on collision)

monochrome (melts items into paint pellets)

decorated (spawns a decorated tree on collision)

ballandchain (spawns a heavy ball that attaches to the gun)

boom (explodes)

blasterbullet (see: xml coilmusket)

armourbreaker (destroys armour on collision)

laserbeam (spot-cutting bullets that draw a line to the firearm's center)

blorch (see: xml towhomitmayconcern)

Modify Disc projectiles to support various new features in triggerCustom (see xml towhomitmayconcern / xml coilmusket)

P.S. guns