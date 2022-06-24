Guns Guns Guns Patchnotes
Items (read: guns)
Added an arsenal of guns and gun attachments:
(you can find them in [Library > Guns Guns Guns])
A Salt Pistol
Action Hero Pistol
Armour Breaker
Assault Pistol
Assault Shaker
Attachment Point
Barrel Bottle
Barrel Hook
Big Bullet Gun
Blanker Attachment
Boomstick
Bottle Suppressor
Bullet of Unusual Size
Carrot Gun
Chroma Extractor
Coil Musket
Coil Pistol
Devolving Barrel
Devouring Gun
Disc Repeater
Explosive Bullet
Extra Receiver
Festive Rifle
Futuristic Stock
Glass Blaster
Glinthusk
Hakarhal Coil
Heavy Rifle Magazine
High-Explosive Magazine
Intense Scanner
Launching Barrel
Lawbreaker
Marksman Stock
Melting Pistol
More Bullet Magazine
Packed Magazine
Pincher SMG
Pistol Belt
Pistol Grip
Poly Bullet
Poly Revolver
Rifle Clip
Rodclobber
Shell Belt
Speedloader Clip
To Whom It May Concern
Add puny non-gun items:
Trigger Next and Untrigger Next (Triggers/Untriggers the next linked item, in the order they were linked. (Note: multi-linking may cause the order not to be as expected.)
Tweaks
Add console command: simpleignores 0/1 (temporarily toggles whether or not ignore lines are drawn using simple/dashed lines)
Modify generic explosion volume to be lower
Modify item loading speed on launch to be faster
Modify Aim Tool not to reselect the same item when stopping aiming
Modify Aim Tool stop button to follow items
Modify Arc Grenade damage to be higher
Modify Devouring Drone to have more max speed
Modify Fire Resist to also resist napalm-type items
Modify Glass Pane to be easier to break by default (its strength can be modified via the Default Tool)
Modify Tesla Coil to use Trigger Force as damage multiplier and resist shocking by default
Modify Turbo Effectator to remove linked items' effects on untrigger
Modify guns to pass opacity value to projectiles
Modify guns to pass triggerCustom to projectiles if it doesn't exist already
Modify plain bullets to ignore their firearm
Modify various xml properties to be applied even if the item doesn't have a trigger
Modify item model refreshing to display tooltip
Fixes
Fix C4 not exploding after saveload
Fix Devouring Drone sticking to linked items
Fix Futuristic Monopod not working
Fix Joint Slinger aiming wrong with Aim Tool
Fix Mover type items not waking up items
Fix Mutilation Booth environment not zapping
Fix Open World causing damping
Fix armour pieces dragging wrong if the armour joint is manually cut
Fix bulletholes sometimes deleting stainless ragdolls
Fix firearms not waking up from recoil
Fix gloves not being re-equipable if the original hand is destroyed
Fix regrowing new bodyparts or fixing them producing weaker bodyparts
Fix some firearms shooting twice when triggered with RMB while dragging
MaD Lab functionality
MaD Lab is the item editor made from scratch specifically for MaD2 content creation.
See the documentation for more info: https://gitlab.com/RavaGames/madlab/
Add generic properties: ghostOnContact, weldOnContact, killOnContact
Add generic value temperatureMolten=numberInCelsius (when temperature exceeds it, the item melts into lava)
Add firearm values: angle=numberInDegrees, bulletAngle=numberInDegrees
Add firearm properties: invisibling, aimhacking
Add triggers (see the xml of various new items for reference):
Triggers::BeltAttachment
Triggers::BlockBarrelAttachment
Triggers::SoundBarrelAttachment
Triggers::StockAttachment
Triggers::TriggerNext
Add projectiles:
crabber (spawns crabs on the item on collision)
monochrome (melts items into paint pellets)
decorated (spawns a decorated tree on collision)
ballandchain (spawns a heavy ball that attaches to the gun)
boom (explodes)
blasterbullet (see: xml coilmusket)
armourbreaker (destroys armour on collision)
laserbeam (spot-cutting bullets that draw a line to the firearm's center)
blorch (see: xml towhomitmayconcern)
Modify Disc projectiles to support various new features in triggerCustom (see xml towhomitmayconcern / xml coilmusket)
P.S. guns
