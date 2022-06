Share · View all patches · Build 9001689 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy

It’s officially summer: the best time of year to wake up groggy and confused in the famously bleak Revachol.

If you or someone you know hasn’t yet experienced the wonders of Whirling-in-Rags, here is your chance.

As part of the Steam Summer Sale, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is less than half price at 65% off:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium__The_Final_Cut/

The Steam Summer Sale runs until 7th July.