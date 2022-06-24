V0.2.9 - Improvements (equipments, settings, physics, performance)

Hello everyone!

The summer steam sale is starting in the best way with this new Forsake update!

Let's meet on https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to discuss it and imagine the next steps together.

EQUIPMENTS

Players can now drop equipments manually, with Q for QWERTY keyboard by default (or down D-Pad for controllers)

Lower drop position

Players can now only hold a maximum of 3 equipments

Radar can be disabled, and now have a battery (and better accuracy)

Presence Detector have more visible lights (and better accuracy)

Fixed aim animation stuck when changed an equipment

Players can't use light stick anymore when knocked out

Equipment now unequip when examining an object (padlock or notebook)

SETTINGS

Players can change the voice volume of the other players

Players can change the mic source

Players can change the gamma

Players can change the stick sensitivity and mouse sensitivity (with two different parameters)

Players can change the music volume from the main menu

PHYSICS

Fixed physics issues with objects in drawers

Fixed toilet and double wood doors to be opened by running into them (like other doors)

Players can now start running if they are crouched

PERFORMANCE

Low quality videos when quality texture setting set to low or medium

New error message when the loading has failed, which suggest to lower the quality settings and retry

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS