Forsake update for 24 June 2022

V0.2.9 - Improvements (equipments, settings, physics, performance)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The summer steam sale is starting in the best way with this new Forsake update!
Let's meet on https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to discuss it and imagine the next steps together.

EQUIPMENTS

  • Players can now drop equipments manually, with Q for QWERTY keyboard by default (or down D-Pad for controllers)
  • Lower drop position
  • Players can now only hold a maximum of 3 equipments
  • Radar can be disabled, and now have a battery (and better accuracy)
  • Presence Detector have more visible lights (and better accuracy)
  • Fixed aim animation stuck when changed an equipment
  • Players can't use light stick anymore when knocked out
  • Equipment now unequip when examining an object (padlock or notebook)

SETTINGS

  • Players can change the voice volume of the other players
  • Players can change the mic source
  • Players can change the gamma
  • Players can change the stick sensitivity and mouse sensitivity (with two different parameters)
  • Players can change the music volume from the main menu

PHYSICS

  • Fixed physics issues with objects in drawers
  • Fixed toilet and double wood doors to be opened by running into them (like other doors)
  • Players can now start running if they are crouched

PERFORMANCE

  • Low quality videos when quality texture setting set to low or medium
  • New error message when the loading has failed, which suggest to lower the quality settings and retry

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

  • Add breathing sound when you are spotted by the entities
  • Lower voice detection sensibility for players with push to talk disabled
  • Max money increased
  • Progression bar added when someone saves you
  • Some other UI improvements
  • Stamina lowered by one second
  • A light stick can stun only one time
