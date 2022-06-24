V0.2.9 - Improvements (equipments, settings, physics, performance)

Hello everyone!
with this new Forsake update!
EQUIPMENTS
- Players can now drop equipments manually, with Q for QWERTY keyboard by default (or down D-Pad for controllers)
- Lower drop position
- Players can now only hold a maximum of 3 equipments
- Radar can be disabled, and now have a battery (and better accuracy)
- Presence Detector have more visible lights (and better accuracy)
- Fixed aim animation stuck when changed an equipment
- Players can't use light stick anymore when knocked out
- Equipment now unequip when examining an object (padlock or notebook)
SETTINGS
- Players can change the voice volume of the other players
- Players can change the mic source
- Players can change the gamma
- Players can change the stick sensitivity and mouse sensitivity (with two different parameters)
- Players can change the music volume from the main menu
PHYSICS
- Fixed physics issues with objects in drawers
- Fixed toilet and double wood doors to be opened by running into them (like other doors)
- Players can now start running if they are crouched
PERFORMANCE
- Low quality videos when quality texture setting set to low or medium
- New error message when the loading has failed, which suggest to lower the quality settings and retry
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS
- Add breathing sound when you are spotted by the entities
- Lower voice detection sensibility for players with push to talk disabled
- Max money increased
- Progression bar added when someone saves you
- Some other UI improvements
- Stamina lowered by one second
- A light stick can stun only one time
