Champions! Help us with our monthly playtesting for a chance to win a steam key.

Hey folks, the time has come and we are ready to introduce you to our monthly playtestings! Your feedback from the demo and at fairs has shown that you would like to see an improved driving experience. Testing will start on Saturday and will be available for two weeks. Read on for more details and find out how you can win a steam key while helping us out.





Why do we need you as a playtester?

Which jump feels better? Is this fast enough? Do we need this item? Again and again during the development of Ultimate Godspeed we are confronted with questions that you as a community can actually answer better.

This is also the case for the playtest we are launching on Saturday, June 25 at 9am EST. In the open playtest «Driving Experience» we provide you with two versions of drifting the following boost, two jump styles and the ability to quickly turn, when you stay absolutely still. We want to know, which version you find better and why!

How can I participate?

It's simple, join our Discord by clicking on the image above.

There you will find a link in the Chanel "get-your-role-here" to get the role of Champios of Qa. The link leads to a form where you can enter your email address.

After a few minutes you will receive a playtest key by mail. You can activate this key on Steam and then download the Ultimate Godspeed playtest and start driving.



What is there to test?

After you have started the playtest, an overview will appear. Please read it carefully so that you know what the test is about.

After that you will be spawned directly into the level and you can start immediately. You can drive around on the map and test the driving experience to the fullest. As mentioned, there are two versions of driving. You can switch between them at any time. Also, local multiplayer is enabled in the playtest and a friend can always join and try the driving styles themselves.

Please note, that the usual gameplay loop is disabled and that you are able to reach parts of the level, which normally are not accessible. So don't be surprised if you can glitch through some level geometry! 😉



I can win a Steam key? How?

In fact, it's quite simple. After you're done with the playtest, go back to our Ultimate Godspeed Discord. There you've received the role of 🦸Champion of Qa automatically.

You now have access to our QA channels.

In the channel 💬︱champions-feedback you can tell us what you noticed while playing. The more detailed the better! All champions who leave feedback will be entered into a draw to win a Steam key for the release of Ultimate Godspeed.

Another opportunity to win a Steam key is to complete our monthly challenge. This month's challenge is: Get the coin at the Top!

No problem? Good! Once you've reached the top platform at the coin, take a screenshot for us still on the top! Then post it in the channel 🥇︱champions-challenge. We will then raffle off a key among all the screenshots.

If you win a key, you will receive it at the release of Ultimate Godspeed to the email address you entered.



We are so looking forward to your feedback and your opinion on the different driving experiences and their nuances! It's also wonderful that you, the community, have the opportunity to take part in shaping the game through the playtests. Thanks to your help, we can deliver a more polished gaming experience in Ultimate Godspeed. Without you, the Champions of Qa, this would not be possible.

Thank you all and let the games begin!

The Ninoko Team