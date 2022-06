Share · View all patches · Build 9001593 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

Mango is now available in German and Greek .

(as well as Latin America Spanish, and ofc English).

On top of that, it is -50% off for the next 2 weeks, as a part of the Steam Summer Sales.

It's time to get into it ;)

Also, we encourage you to check out our new game, "The Lotus Holidays", for which we have a demo out!