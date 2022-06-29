The Raccoon King has spoken: Steal the trashy coins from "The Campus"!

The Campus

Welcome to "The Campus" update!

You all have been sneakily stealing from the same house over and over, but from now on, there's another! The University of Applied Sciences prepares every year for the LudeCat event, a local multiplayer tournament, and the Raccoon King has informed all sneaky Trash Panda teams, that there is coins to steal!

Disguise yourself as a LudeCat mascot with new masks and enter "The Campus" with your trashy friends to locate and khmmm.. RE-locate some valuable coins!

You have about 3-7 minutes to complete your objectives, depending on how easy "Flo", our new human is feeling like, so hurry and get to it already!

Good luck to all of you trashy friends!

The Trashcan Gang

Changelog

Maps:

The map "The Campus" can now be selected in the Selection Menu

AI changes:

The human can no longer take away items when the player holds them. When this occurred, the item would teleport back to the player after the human placed it where it belonged to

Fixed Icons for human thinking bubble

New Accessories:

Three "ludecat" masks are now available to choose from

Visual improvements:

The main menu raccoons now have randomized accessories

The text "Press play to start" in the overview camera now uses the correct font

Crash fixes:

The human tried to perceive objects after the game ended, which made the game crash

The difficulty should now be loaded correctly without any crash

We delayed calling multiple functions, which let the game crash after the game ended. This should now be fixed

Loading an invalid savegame should now create an empty savegame instead of letting the game explode

Additional: