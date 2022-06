WARNING

By updating the game, the Lost Alone Ep.3 - Granny saves will be corrupted. Do not update if you have a game in progress. If you update, you will have to start the game over.

Added 3 new paintings in the Trophy Room.

Added the "Censorship" mode. Nudity can now be censored from the game menu.

Added a new painting in the house.

Added 2 new magazines around the house.