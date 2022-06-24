Update 0.4.3.0 !





Addition of "that world" map, and correction and revision of general concerns. Refactoring of the program.

Addition of a map to "that world".

UI fixes.

Added a simple game introduction.

Adjustment of combat behavior and balance.

Fixed parameters by level up.

Other general fixes.

Refactoring of the program.

Description

The most obvious part of this update is the addition of a map to "that world". Other than that, we have made a few small changes in areas that were bothering us. We believe that the game has become easier to play, albeit slightly.

We are also revising the program, although it is not a part of the game. We believe that continuing to do so will improve the quality of the game.

We are very sorry that there has been quite a gap between updates. Please wait for the next update.