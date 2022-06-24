 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OceanCraft update for 24 June 2022

OceanCraft Patch - You shall not pass

Share · View all patches · Build 9001256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem with kicked players rejoining a game.

Players that were kicked out of a game used to be able to rejoin the game after a time limit had passed. Since players abused this feature to harass others - it has been removed. If a player is now kicked out of a game, there is no way for him to rejoin!

If you have kicked out a friend for fun and want him to rejoin you now need to close the current play session, return to the menu and open it again.

Since we want to support players opening public games for others, but also protect them from harassment, we are planning to add additional privacy settings, so players can choose who can take out items from chests, build new items, destroy already build items and so on.

We are sorry for everyone who had a bad experience.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link