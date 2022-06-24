OceanCraft Patch - You shall not pass

Fixed a problem with kicked players rejoining a game.

Players that were kicked out of a game used to be able to rejoin the game after a time limit had passed. Since players abused this feature to harass others - it has been removed. If a player is now kicked out of a game, there is no way for him to rejoin!

If you have kicked out a friend for fun and want him to rejoin you now need to close the current play session, return to the menu and open it again.

Since we want to support players opening public games for others, but also protect them from harassment, we are planning to add additional privacy settings, so players can choose who can take out items from chests, build new items, destroy already build items and so on.

We are sorry for everyone who had a bad experience.