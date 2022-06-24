Update 1.0.5 called "Harsh Measures" has just been released!

Greetings, mayors,

Kapital: Sparks of Revolution is getting another update that will make it even more enjoyable. Some of the new features are based on your feedback, we are really grateful to have such supportive community!

Changelog:

Deportation act. Allows to deport citizens of the selected class from the city

Mass graves. Allows to bury lots of dead people with minimum gold spending. However people won’t be happy about it

Exchange house upgrade. It will allow to purchase resources with gold. Royal Palace is required to unlock this upgrade

‘Fire extinguisher’ innovation was added. It decreases the chance of fire in living buildings

2 new slides were added to game Intro

Crematorium workers now run to corpses instead of walking. This greatly speeds up the cremation process

Notifications about injury now stack

Information about current game difficulty is added to Settings menu

Fixed bug with road construction and removal

Fixed ‘Poor house extension’ description bug

Plants Breakdown chance now work properly at high deterioration

Demo changelog:

autosaves now work

full game and demo saves are not compatible

late campaign quests are removed from the demo

Any questions about the update?