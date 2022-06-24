Update 1.0.5 called "Harsh Measures" has just been released!

Greetings, mayors,
Kapital: Sparks of Revolution is getting another update that will make it even more enjoyable. Some of the new features are based on your feedback, we are really grateful to have such supportive community!
Changelog:
- Deportation act. Allows to deport citizens of the selected class from the city
- Mass graves. Allows to bury lots of dead people with minimum gold spending. However people won’t be happy about it
- Exchange house upgrade. It will allow to purchase resources with gold. Royal Palace is required to unlock this upgrade
- ‘Fire extinguisher’ innovation was added. It decreases the chance of fire in living buildings
- 2 new slides were added to game Intro
- Crematorium workers now run to corpses instead of walking. This greatly speeds up the cremation process
- Notifications about injury now stack
- Information about current game difficulty is added to Settings menu
- Fixed bug with road construction and removal
- Fixed ‘Poor house extension’ description bug
- Plants Breakdown chance now work properly at high deterioration
Demo changelog:
- autosaves now work
- full game and demo saves are not compatible
- late campaign quests are removed from the demo
Any questions about the update? Join our Discord server or start a discussion here on Steam! If you like the game, we would be really happy if you left a review of it.
