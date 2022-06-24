 Skip to content

Good Company update for 24 June 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9001224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Excuse Me,


[Inspector Yang, FBI]

It appears the last version of our CEO-Training Software included some unexpected issues. You have my gratitude for reaching out to us, we could get hold of these problems thanks to you.
In the Appendix A you will find the full overview of changes.

Have a nice weekend.

APPENDIX A - Patch Notes 1.0.5

  • A few players encountered issues with resolutions not being properly applied. This issue should be fixed. If this is not the case please let us know.
  • Added an additional manual entry and tip of the day on how to purchase buildings in Freeplay (Players need to click the red sale sign on buildings)
  • In ‘Heating-Up’, the texts for activation and deactivation have been corrected
  • Requirements for ‘Heating-Up’ have been reduced to 20 items per week
  • In ‘Returning Home’, the requirements for trophies 2+3 have been reduced
  • In ‘Rising Markets’, the starting product is not a 5-Star product anymore, the tutorial now makes more sense
  • In ‘Extra Life’, the market was so hard, the first product could never be sold without a discount
  • Additional monetary payout for bots sold in ‘Bet on Bots’
  • Some general campaign balance adjustments
  • Milestone-Popups now display the correct milestone titles
  • In ‘Rising Markets’, we fixed optional goals in the milestone when market phases should be reached.
  • There is now an error message when trying to start multiplayer sessions while being offline
  • Fixed Icons and translations for Business Expansion items in ‘Heating-Up’

Important note: Some changes, especially to markets, do not apply unless the level is restarted.

Changed files in this update

Good Company - Windows Depot Depot 911431
