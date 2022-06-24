Patch Notes v1.0.5

Excuse Me,
[Inspector Yang, FBI]
It appears the last version of our CEO-Training Software included some unexpected issues. You have my gratitude for reaching out to us, we could get hold of these problems thanks to you.
In the Appendix A you will find the full overview of changes.
Have a nice weekend.
APPENDIX A - Patch Notes 1.0.5
- A few players encountered issues with resolutions not being properly applied. This issue should be fixed. If this is not the case please let us know.
- Added an additional manual entry and tip of the day on how to purchase buildings in Freeplay (Players need to click the red sale sign on buildings)
- In ‘Heating-Up’, the texts for activation and deactivation have been corrected
- Requirements for ‘Heating-Up’ have been reduced to 20 items per week
- In ‘Returning Home’, the requirements for trophies 2+3 have been reduced
- In ‘Rising Markets’, the starting product is not a 5-Star product anymore, the tutorial now makes more sense
- In ‘Extra Life’, the market was so hard, the first product could never be sold without a discount
- Additional monetary payout for bots sold in ‘Bet on Bots’
- Some general campaign balance adjustments
- Milestone-Popups now display the correct milestone titles
- In ‘Rising Markets’, we fixed optional goals in the milestone when market phases should be reached.
- There is now an error message when trying to start multiplayer sessions while being offline
- Fixed Icons and translations for Business Expansion items in ‘Heating-Up’
Important note: Some changes, especially to markets, do not apply unless the level is restarted.
Changed files in this update