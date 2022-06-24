Patch Notes v1.0.5

Excuse Me,



[Inspector Yang, FBI]

It appears the last version of our CEO-Training Software included some unexpected issues. You have my gratitude for reaching out to us, we could get hold of these problems thanks to you.

In the Appendix A you will find the full overview of changes.

Have a nice weekend.

APPENDIX A - Patch Notes 1.0.5

A few players encountered issues with resolutions not being properly applied. This issue should be fixed. If this is not the case please let us know.

Added an additional manual entry and tip of the day on how to purchase buildings in Freeplay (Players need to click the red sale sign on buildings)

In ‘Heating-Up’, the texts for activation and deactivation have been corrected

Requirements for ‘Heating-Up’ have been reduced to 20 items per week

In ‘Returning Home’, the requirements for trophies 2+3 have been reduced

In ‘Rising Markets’, the starting product is not a 5-Star product anymore, the tutorial now makes more sense

In ‘Extra Life’, the market was so hard, the first product could never be sold without a discount

Additional monetary payout for bots sold in ‘Bet on Bots’

Some general campaign balance adjustments

Milestone-Popups now display the correct milestone titles

In ‘Rising Markets’, we fixed optional goals in the milestone when market phases should be reached.

There is now an error message when trying to start multiplayer sessions while being offline

Fixed Icons and translations for Business Expansion items in ‘Heating-Up’

Important note: Some changes, especially to markets, do not apply unless the level is restarted.