The Crackpet Show - 0.15.6 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

Thank you so much for reporting issues on Discord and Steam forum to help us make the game better for everyone. After the latest update with skins, after you depleted health bar of the boss it could still show up on the screen and we fixed it. We also fixed training dummies immunity to area attacks.

v0.15.6 Changelog

Changes:

Fixed Training Dummies not being affected by area attacks

Fixed crash when the boss was killed and specific loot has been drawn

Fixed Wack-a-Ctopus tentacles not showing up and removed targeting from tentacles during the second phase

Don't forget to grab the hottest summer deal with 15% discount from the regular price:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1390700/The_Crackpet_Show/

And if you still haven't seen all the skins and how fashion entered into The Crackpet Show, go check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1390700/view/3344500789259704422

The best option to not miss all the hilarious stuff that’s coming is to join our Discord server:

[ ](discord.gg/Vixa)

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Facebook with news for you to check - https://www.facebook.com/vixagames

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/vixa_games

Our Instagram with hilarious highlights - https://www.instagram.com/vixa_games/

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@vixa__games