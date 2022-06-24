 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat The Clock update for 24 June 2022

Update v0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9000950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements

The mechanism to unlock achievements has been updated to be more robust. If you have any achievements that should have unlocked, but haven't, these should be unlocked on the next time you start/stop the timer.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link