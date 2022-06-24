Hotfix - Version 1.5.0a

Tiny, non-feature-related update here to attempt to address "low level engine" crashes on very low-end systems for version 1.5.0.

If you still experience this crash, there is a 1.4.1 branch you can join via right clciking on Keysight in your library, navigating to Properties > Betas and selecting 1.4.1 from the dropdown. This will mean you do not have render-to-video (or any future updates), but it also means Keysight will keep running as it has before.

Just to explain where this comes from: Keysight's render-to-video relies on "texture targets" to export frames to then combine them into a video. These texture targets take up video memory (VRAM), and Keysight 1.5.0 was attempting (and failing) to reserve space for these texture targets on boot and crashing on any system without enough space. Now, the required VRAM is maybe 1GB at most, and 1GB VRAM has been pretty standard on dedicated graphics cards for 10 years now. 1.5.0a now should only attempt to reserve VRAM when a render-to-video operation is activated, but due to rushing this out the door I haven't done a ton of verification and testing.

Minimum requirements on the store have been updated to reflect more clearly the need for a dedicated graphics card to ensure Keysight runs, but I understand that it's not a nice experience to be running Keysight fine until an update breaks it. Hence this hotfix!