Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection update for 29 June 2022

Ver.1.02 June 29, 2022

View all patches · Build 9000767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the problems that occurred in Ver.1.01, such as various settings not working and the game screen not being displayed.
-Added support for managing save data locally and in the Steam Auto-Cloud.

Changed files in this update

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics EN Depot 1018001
  Loading history…
Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics JP Depot 1018002
  Loading history…
