-Fixed the problems that occurred in Ver.1.01, such as various settings not working and the game screen not being displayed.
-Added support for managing save data locally and in the Steam Auto-Cloud.
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection update for 29 June 2022
Ver.1.02 June 29, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics EN Depot 1018001
Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics JP Depot 1018002
