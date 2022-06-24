System default OpenXR launch option and more

When you're launching Vermillion now, you get the choice between a regular launch, and launching with the system default OpenXR. If you've been running Vermillion fine so far and you have no idea what an OpenXR is, then feel free to move on to the change list. If Vermillion has not launched in VR for you, for instance if you have the Varjo Aero, then read on after the list.

Fixed premade paintings not copying. If you recently got Vermillion, now you'll get the default paintings (toucan etc).

Browser resolution is slightly higher, so you have more space on the web pages.

Added "Show UI" option for the spectator camera.

Fixed error when launching with LIV.

Fixed projector alpha arrow being yellow.

So, OpenXR. OpenXR is the standard for VR and AR applications, defined by all the big players in the space. Every company creating VR hardware has created their own runtime, so that their hardware can run VR applications through OpenXR. Valve is the only one that supports all other headsets, with SteamVR OpenXR. Vermillion chooses this by default, because it's the one that's most likely to work, especially if you have headsets of different manufacturers. However, in some cases it doesn't, like I'm hearing now with the Varjo Aero. In this case, you need to use the OpenXR runtime of that specific VR vendor. In the application that comes with your VR headset (i.e. the Oculus desktop tool, the WMR portal, the Varjo tool, the Vive tool, or SteamVR), you can set the system default OpenXR runtime to that platform. Once you've done that, run Vermillion in System default OpenXR mode.