CAREER PATCH

Hi!
Today we are updating the game with 10 new career levels, and changes made through the whole career - there are more enemies participating while you progress, and later races has more laps.
Adjustements:
- Decreased acceleration - every plane is now accelerating slower, this helps shoot down enemy airplanes as they can`t run away as fast as before.
- Easy bots has now more speed on the Demoliton and CTF mode
Bug fixes:
- Fixed light on haystacks on the Retro Village stage
- Fixed some badly positioned texts on GUI
- Fixed bug that made plane explosions silent after some time
- Fixed bug that made bots fly into enemies without trying to kill them with weapons
- Fixed bug that prevented career from progressing
- Fixed bug that turned off visual effects of mounted parts
- Fixed a gamepad`s navigation in the garage
- Fixed Japanese translation on a Double Line`s painting
- Fixed bug that made a spectator`s camera change spectated players after they crashed
- Fixed bug that showed wrong chosen resolution in the settings tab
- Fixed bug that prevented first checkpoint from highlighting on some stages
- Fixed bug that made new unlocked planes override a custom one in a character selection panel
- Fixed bug that prevented a propeller from rotating since start of the game
