CAREER PATCH

Hi!

Today we are updating the game with 10 new career levels, and changes made through the whole career - there are more enemies participating while you progress, and later races has more laps.

Adjustements:

Decreased acceleration - every plane is now accelerating slower, this helps shoot down enemy airplanes as they can`t run away as fast as before.

Easy bots has now more speed on the Demoliton and CTF mode

Bug fixes: