Animal Rivals: Up In The Air update for 24 June 2022

CAREER PATCH

Animal Rivals: Up In The Air update for 24 June 2022 · Build 9000610

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
Today we are updating the game with 10 new career levels, and changes made through the whole career - there are more enemies participating while you progress, and later races has more laps.

Adjustements:

  • Decreased acceleration - every plane is now accelerating slower, this helps shoot down enemy airplanes as they can`t run away as fast as before.
  • Easy bots has now more speed on the Demoliton and CTF mode

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed light on haystacks on the Retro Village stage
  • Fixed some badly positioned texts on GUI
  • Fixed bug that made plane explosions silent after some time
  • Fixed bug that made bots fly into enemies without trying to kill them with weapons
  • Fixed bug that prevented career from progressing
  • Fixed bug that turned off visual effects of mounted parts
  • Fixed a gamepad`s navigation in the garage
  • Fixed Japanese translation on a Double Line`s painting
  • Fixed bug that made a spectator`s camera change spectated players after they crashed
  • Fixed bug that showed wrong chosen resolution in the settings tab
  • Fixed bug that prevented first checkpoint from highlighting on some stages
  • Fixed bug that made new unlocked planes override a custom one in a character selection panel
  • Fixed bug that prevented a propeller from rotating since start of the game
