Game Optimization & Table Improvements

Optimization

Minor performance boosts across all tables.

Improved loading times on all tables.

Table Improvements

Hectic Highway - Better lighting on police cars.

Training Tracks - Drop Targets under the ramp have been widened and had their positions slightly altered. The blockers in-between have been made smaller.

Great Gamble - Dart Boards are sturdier and require more impact to be knocked down.

Practice Playground - Adjusted some colliders, added a stationary target behind the centermost drop target. This adds a bit more playable to that portion of the table when there are no drop targets available.

Wonderful Willows - Added dust effects to the spinners.

Blissful Builder & Construction Chaos - Adjusted Nagging Nikky location.

All Tables - Spinners now have less weight to them and spin more easily.

Developer's notes

As the game has continued to evolve and become much larger than initially planned, some of the inner framework became a little messy. I spent a large portion of time redoing a lot of the game's core and as such, there are now performance increases across the board as well as faster loading times. That being said, it will also be easier for me to implement new features in the future as well as track down bugs. If anyone notices any abnormal behavior as a result of this update, please let me know and I will get it on it ASAP! I have thoroughly been testing all tables as I've made changes and have squashed any and all bugs that I have discovered but I am always fearful that something may have fallen through the cracks. Anyways, thank you for your continued support!