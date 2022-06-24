 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

County Hospital update for 24 June 2022

NEW UPDATE JUNE 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9000593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the most creepy hospital enviroment on STEAM
The horror continues...

Update release 2.1

  • Flashlight its now steady on a chest harness for better experience

  • Better graphics compiled whit the last Unreal Engine 5

  • Better gameplay and fixed some difficult access keys

  • More discounts and updates are coming every month in all our games

Please review and stay in touch on the Community HUB

Check out all our games clicking on LFR Games on the store page

Have a nice one!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link