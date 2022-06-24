NEW UPDATE JUNE 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9000593 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 15:19:23 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the most creepy hospital enviroment on STEAM

The horror continues...

Update release 2.1

Flashlight its now steady on a chest harness for better experience

Better graphics compiled whit the last Unreal Engine 5

Better gameplay and fixed some difficult access keys

More discounts and updates are coming every month in all our games

Please review and stay in touch on the Community HUB

Check out all our games clicking on LFR Games on the store page

Have a nice one!