NEW UPDATE JUNE 2022

Welcome to the most creepy hospital enviroment on STEAM
The horror continues...
Update release 2.1
-
Flashlight its now steady on a chest harness for better experience
-
Better graphics compiled whit the last Unreal Engine 5
-
Better gameplay and fixed some difficult access keys
-
More discounts and updates are coming every month in all our games
Please review and stay in touch on the Community HUB
Check out all our games clicking on LFR Games on the store page
Have a nice one!
