1.0.11 update announcement

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.11 that was updated today.

The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug fix

Fixed a bug where several monsters are stuck in the land when they’re killed Fixed a bug where Writ of Execution does not properly revives after the turrets are down Fixed a bug where Justice blocks the attack even when it’s groggy Fixed a bug where the screen freezes in the settings when the player tries to bind the unsupported keys Fixed a bug where the dead pixels remain in the screen Fixed a bug where the player revives in front when retries and falls in the Training Grounds. Fixed a bug where the player can skip the scene during the first confrontation with Mari Fixed a bug that happens when the player clashes with a circular danger zone while swinging in Chapter 2 Fixed a bug where the bgm stops when the player is killed at the early stage of Chap2_s08 Fixed a bug where the screen freezes when the unsupported keys are left in the settings

Changes

Changed some save points and danger zones in Chapter 1, 2 Allows the players to skip all the scenes(except the game over and last scene) during the Speedrun mode Added a missing area that was supposed to kill the character if the player falls Fixed a bug where Mari gets lost and the player has to wait longer than usual for the cutscene to happen Fixed a bug where the UI did not disappear in the letterbox on several monitors (ex. 3:2 monitor)

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!