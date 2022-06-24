 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Schwarzerblitz update for 24 June 2022

[WORKSHOP BUG] - Currently under investigation

Share · View all patches · Build 9000527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The current game patch somehow broke workshop support.
I am currently investigating the issue, thanks a lot for your understanding!

In the meanwhile, those who have workshop characters should roll back to version 1.4.6 from the Steam "beta" menu

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link