[WORKSHOP BUG] - Currently under investigation

The current game patch somehow broke workshop support.
I am currently investigating the issue, thanks a lot for your understanding!
In the meanwhile, those who have workshop characters should roll back to version 1.4.6 from the Steam "beta" menu
