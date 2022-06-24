INDUSTRIA Update 1.2.0 is available: Weapon Balancing, Level Rework, and more!

Dear Industrians!
Update 1.2.0 is now available! And it's by far the most comprehensive update we've released for INDUSTRIA to date. We mainly focused on polishing or completely redesigning some unfinished looking areas in the levels. In places, INDUSTRIA is a completely new experience - especially in areas of the leves "Streets" and "Canal".
In addition, we've adjusted the balancing of the weapons, adjusted the amount of ammo distributed in the levels, reworked the save system and made a big bunch of general fixes and adjustments. In total, update 1.2.0 adds around 100 changes/additions/fixes/adjustments to INDUSTRIA:
Office:
- Added white noise effects to the TV in Nora’s apartment
- Skipping the cutscene now correctly sets the TV to white noise
- Fixed the telephone hanging in mid air when skipping the cutscene
- The Stasis car is no longer visible until required
- Cutscene at the end now correctly fades to black (player was visible at the end)
Institute:
- Removed Mr Bean
- Fixed a bug where you could ride the elevator back down, soft-locking progress and trapping the player inside
- Moved first pistol pickup into post-elevator room and out of the dark
- Cleaned up old lighting actors
- Coal in Boiler puzzle now correctly saves it’s visual state with save games
- Supply crate added to the Brent cutscene
Streets:
- Closed a whole in the landscape near the shop fronts
- Fixed buggy crow ragdoll (once and for all!)
- Fixed clipping mailboxes inside apartments
- Placed a rifle spawn at the Rosendal statue in Streets level
- Visual overhaul of the Town Hall
- Visual overhaul of Factory area
- Fixed collision on suitcases in train station
- Collision when going down the stairs into the townhall street has been fixed
Canal:
- Fixed a hole in level bounds where player was able to get stuck (Beach)
- Added missing collisions to railing near Train
- Fixed the beach elevator so it no longer clips through geometry
- Fixed the beach elevator so it no longer pushes the player into the wall
- Visual overhaul/Layout change of the beach warehouse
- Fixed inaccurate stair collision
- Visual overhaul of the section when Nora falls down (bridge collapse)
- Visual overhaul/Layout change of the underground corridors
- Complete rescript of underground elevator puzzle + new meshes/design)
- Visual overhaul of the underground puzzle
- Visual overhaul of the section after the underground
- Fixed Underground elevator shader
- Underground floodlights are now shadow casting correctly
- Added Scouts to the section after the underground
- Fixed door in Brent’s building which would clip into walls
- Removed the doorless door frame in Brents building
- Visual overhaul of the rooftop area
- Fixed some bad collision around greenhouses on rooftop
- Visual overhaul of Brents shack
- Fixed door animation when entering Brent’s shack
- Fixed buggy glasg shader at Brent’s shack
- Added missing railings to the gate control room
- Fixed bright foliage lighting in Canal level
- Added additional enemies inside Brent’s building
- Added additional enemies after Brent’s building
Forest:
- Removed floating grass meshes from tracks
- The radio which acts as a music source, can no longer be switched off
Library:
- Removed blockout mesh from Library
- UI no longer notifies players of picking up weapons whilst in this level
General:
- Fixed extreme white flashing artifacts in most interior spaces (inaccurate object occlusion)
- Fixed Nora falling sounds
- Fixed the hound ragdoll
- Fixed the blue fog in lower shadow settings, and made shadow settings more consistent
- Fixed some foliage lighting issues
- Fixed an issue which prevented cloud saves being backed up
- Fixed Rifle bug which make the weapon semi-automatic
- Normalised several music tracks so they are more audible
- Removed FOV horizontal clamping for Ultra Wide resolutions
- Fixed Prophet footsteps not playing correctly
- Fixed Hound footsteps not playing correctly
- Added new Hound attack sounds
- Fixed numerous light sources that caused player hands and physics objects to render black
- Fixed various LOD meshes throughout
- Added collision for tree meshes
- Increased render distance for low shadows
- Fixed supply crates not always awarding loot
- Fixed various physical materials (for footsteps & impact sounds and effects)
- Added a number of extra flashlight batteries
- Hive Tanks now render correctly in RTX modes
- Added occluders to windows and doors in apartments to improve readability and performance
- Fixed numerous lamps that are off but show an illuminated lamp shade
- Fixed inconsistencies with motion blur settings toggling on/off in various levels
- Fixed pickup collision for vinyl records
- Exile sounds are now spatialised correctly
- Optic shooting sounds are now audible at a distance
- Bullet impacts from enemies now correctly align to the surface normal they hit
- First-person camera is now centered around pivot
- Various fixes to weapon visuals and feedback
- End credits now scroll at the correct speed in sync with music
Balancing:
- Nerfed SMG damage per bullet
- Lowered max ammo on all weapons
- Pistol: 12/24
- SMG: 32/32
- Rifle: 4/8
- Shotgun: 6/12
- Reduced pick up ammo amount for all weapons
- Increased scout damage and radius (particularly on Hardcore) meaning they must be dealt with rather than ignored
- Supply Crates don't drop Health or Battery items anymore
- Rifle is now less accurate in hip-fire
Save System:
(Note: some save game fixes will only work with new save files!)
- Doors now save correctly
- Levers now save correctly
- Planks now save correctly
- Supply crates now save correctly
- Spawned ammo pickups (from supply crates) now save correctly
- Hound enemies will no longer multiply on loading saved games
Achievements:
- New achievement: "Power doesn’t reside in the barrel of my gun" (Complete the game without shooting a single bullet, the Axe is allowed)
- New achievement: "Shipshape and Shiny" (Complete the game without taking a single point of damage)
- New achievement: "Bookworm" (collect all 25 notes)
- Achievement fix: "The hard way" (now requires all levels to be finished on hardcore, not just the last level)
Known Bugs:
- Sound becomes muffled for a second whilst riding the elevator out of the underground (Canal)
I know what you are asking yourselves now: "Why doesn't it work like that right away?". Time is the main reason. We are super happy with how successful INDUSTRIA is - that's not a given these days and we are very grateful to you all! But it's not enough for Steve and me to make a living - and that's why we both have "normal" day jobs, plus some private life. We optimize INDUSTRIA in our spare time. And that's why everything takes a bit longer.
That said, we are super happy and proud with the results of the INDUSTRIA update 1.2.0! And we are really looking forward to her you feedback on it. You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub or on our Discord Channel - whereever you want. We are looking forward to hear from you! ❤️
Have a great and sunny day everyone!
David & The Bleakmill Team
