INDUSTRIA Update 1.2.0 is available: Weapon Balancing, Level Rework, and more!

Dear Industrians!

Update 1.2.0 is now available! And it's by far the most comprehensive update we've released for INDUSTRIA to date. We mainly focused on polishing or completely redesigning some unfinished looking areas in the levels. In places, INDUSTRIA is a completely new experience - especially in areas of the leves "Streets" and "Canal".

In addition, we've adjusted the balancing of the weapons, adjusted the amount of ammo distributed in the levels, reworked the save system and made a big bunch of general fixes and adjustments. In total, update 1.2.0 adds around 100 changes/additions/fixes/adjustments to INDUSTRIA:

Office:

Added white noise effects to the TV in Nora’s apartment

Skipping the cutscene now correctly sets the TV to white noise

Fixed the telephone hanging in mid air when skipping the cutscene

The Stasis car is no longer visible until required

Cutscene at the end now correctly fades to black (player was visible at the end)

Institute:

Removed Mr Bean

Fixed a bug where you could ride the elevator back down, soft-locking progress and trapping the player inside

Moved first pistol pickup into post-elevator room and out of the dark

Cleaned up old lighting actors

Coal in Boiler puzzle now correctly saves it’s visual state with save games

Supply crate added to the Brent cutscene

Streets:

Closed a whole in the landscape near the shop fronts

Fixed buggy crow ragdoll (once and for all!)

Fixed clipping mailboxes inside apartments

Placed a rifle spawn at the Rosendal statue in Streets level

Visual overhaul of the Town Hall

Visual overhaul of Factory area

Fixed collision on suitcases in train station

Collision when going down the stairs into the townhall street has been fixed

Canal:

Fixed a hole in level bounds where player was able to get stuck (Beach)

Added missing collisions to railing near Train

Fixed the beach elevator so it no longer clips through geometry

Fixed the beach elevator so it no longer pushes the player into the wall

Visual overhaul/Layout change of the beach warehouse

Fixed inaccurate stair collision

Visual overhaul of the section when Nora falls down (bridge collapse)

Visual overhaul/Layout change of the underground corridors

Complete rescript of underground elevator puzzle + new meshes/design)

Visual overhaul of the underground puzzle

Visual overhaul of the section after the underground

Fixed Underground elevator shader

Underground floodlights are now shadow casting correctly

Added Scouts to the section after the underground

Fixed door in Brent’s building which would clip into walls

Removed the doorless door frame in Brents building

Visual overhaul of the rooftop area

Fixed some bad collision around greenhouses on rooftop

Visual overhaul of Brents shack

Fixed door animation when entering Brent’s shack

Fixed buggy glasg shader at Brent’s shack

Added missing railings to the gate control room

Fixed bright foliage lighting in Canal level

Added additional enemies inside Brent’s building

Added additional enemies after Brent’s building

Forest:

Removed floating grass meshes from tracks

The radio which acts as a music source, can no longer be switched off

Library:

Removed blockout mesh from Library

UI no longer notifies players of picking up weapons whilst in this level

General:

Fixed extreme white flashing artifacts in most interior spaces (inaccurate object occlusion)

Fixed Nora falling sounds

Fixed the hound ragdoll

Fixed the blue fog in lower shadow settings, and made shadow settings more consistent

Fixed some foliage lighting issues

Fixed an issue which prevented cloud saves being backed up

Fixed Rifle bug which make the weapon semi-automatic

Normalised several music tracks so they are more audible

Removed FOV horizontal clamping for Ultra Wide resolutions

Fixed Prophet footsteps not playing correctly

Fixed Hound footsteps not playing correctly

Added new Hound attack sounds

Fixed numerous light sources that caused player hands and physics objects to render black

Fixed various LOD meshes throughout

Added collision for tree meshes

Increased render distance for low shadows

Fixed supply crates not always awarding loot

Fixed various physical materials (for footsteps & impact sounds and effects)

Added a number of extra flashlight batteries

Hive Tanks now render correctly in RTX modes

Added occluders to windows and doors in apartments to improve readability and performance

Fixed numerous lamps that are off but show an illuminated lamp shade

Fixed inconsistencies with motion blur settings toggling on/off in various levels

Fixed pickup collision for vinyl records

Exile sounds are now spatialised correctly

Optic shooting sounds are now audible at a distance

Bullet impacts from enemies now correctly align to the surface normal they hit

First-person camera is now centered around pivot

Various fixes to weapon visuals and feedback

End credits now scroll at the correct speed in sync with music

Balancing:

Nerfed SMG damage per bullet

Lowered max ammo on all weapons

Pistol: 12/24

SMG: 32/32

Rifle: 4/8

Shotgun: 6/12

Reduced pick up ammo amount for all weapons

Increased scout damage and radius (particularly on Hardcore) meaning they must be dealt with rather than ignored

Supply Crates don't drop Health or Battery items anymore

Rifle is now less accurate in hip-fire

Save System:

(Note: some save game fixes will only work with new save files!)

Doors now save correctly

Levers now save correctly

Planks now save correctly

Supply crates now save correctly

Spawned ammo pickups (from supply crates) now save correctly

Hound enemies will no longer multiply on loading saved games

Achievements:

New achievement: "Power doesn’t reside in the barrel of my gun" (Complete the game without shooting a single bullet, the Axe is allowed)

New achievement: "Shipshape and Shiny" (Complete the game without taking a single point of damage)

New achievement: "Bookworm" (collect all 25 notes)

Achievement fix: "The hard way" (now requires all levels to be finished on hardcore, not just the last level)

Known Bugs:

Sound becomes muffled for a second whilst riding the elevator out of the underground (Canal)

I know what you are asking yourselves now: "Why doesn't it work like that right away?". Time is the main reason. We are super happy with how successful INDUSTRIA is - that's not a given these days and we are very grateful to you all! But it's not enough for Steve and me to make a living - and that's why we both have "normal" day jobs, plus some private life. We optimize INDUSTRIA in our spare time. And that's why everything takes a bit longer.

That said, we are super happy and proud with the results of the INDUSTRIA update 1.2.0! And we are really looking forward to her you feedback on it. You can reach out to us in the Steam Community Hub or on our Discord Channel - whereever you want. We are looking forward to hear from you! ❤️

Have a great and sunny day everyone!

David & The Bleakmill Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172650/INDUSTRIA/