I am really Happy that I can finally publish this update.

With the Help of a Top Programmer we were able to speed up loading times vastly.

For Example:

hub level loading went from 44 sec to 13 sec.

level 1 loading went from 4:07 minutes to 1:2 minutes.

Loading Times may vary on different systems.

But overall its improved and the game should be much more playable now.

Thanks everyone for bearing with me! The Work on this Game continues!