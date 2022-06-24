Dead Age 2 75% SALE Version 1.1.6 & Next Dead Age News

https://store.steampowered.com/app/951430/Dead_Age_2/

Dear Survivors & Dear Jasons,

Dead Age 2 is on sale at a deep discount the next few days.

We have made some improvements based on customer feedback. If you have any problems with this Dead Age 2 update, please use the forum.

NEW: We have fixed some errors in the English translation. Thanks to the community.

NEW: Since we are currently implementing Dead Age 2 on Playstation 4 & 5 and Xbox X and Xbox S, we have improved the controller controls.

NEW: We have slightly reduced the critical hit damage so that you are not too surprised when a strong monster hits your characters

We have reduced the block chance of many zombies, especially in the later levels. So that you now have much better chances with one hit skills. However, there are still some specialists who are particularly good at blocking, here ranged attacks are recommended.

The chance of some skills was increased e.g. Brute Strike, Nerve Strike and Shock grenade

We increased the ranged combat chance from 75 to 80%. In the front row you have a 90% chance with a ranged weapon. (Remember that blocking only works against melee).

We have reduced the zombie skill "Swift", so you can hit with a ranged weapon with 60% (before it was 40%), but still melee is recommended against fast zombies.

We increased the level of enemies by 2 in later scenarios to compensate for the better hit chances.

Questlog update missing doctor

If you want to support us now, please write a review, so that we also survive on our huge quest. It's really hardcore difficulty level for developers to survive with masses of indie games on Steam.

Meanwhile we are working on the next Dead Age with a lot new ideas,

If you want to contribute ideas , suggestions for the next game, use this link:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/951430/discussions/0/4246299157482132600/

The next Dead Age

At the moment we are working on the tutorial for the new Dead Age. Since the combat system is much faster now that it's in real time, you learn the basic options first. You have to react faster than before, but you still have the option of slow motion, for example, to have a little more time for the party members. Here's the updated list of what we're planning to include.

NEW: Some community players have suggested to add a pause mode for players who want to have longer pauses in tactical decisions.

The next Dead Age will remain a role-playing game, but there will be more focus on strategy and some simulation.

There are several bases you can control and much more rooms e.g. cooking, farm animals or wild animals in cages for the hunter or traps for the defense of the bases.

You will be able to manage many survivors, which now have more attributes e.g. stress or motivation.

Small but also big battles with up to 18 survivors against waves of zombies, this time in real time in the style of Dragon Age 1 or Pathfinder with a pause mode option. But we want to develop also a slow motion mode in the style of Fallout. This slow-motion skill can only be used infrequently, so the game feels faster overall. Only if you look at e.g. the tooltips of the opponents the game can be paused to have enough time to read which tactics or buffs the opponent has. The community has also suggested that we include a pause mode, However, this mode will be a bit easier than the slow motion mode.

The focus on strategy is also reflected in the fact that you can conquer or defend areas. The clue is that up to 7 other factions can also conquer the territories, this can result in cool battles and sometimes an alliance with a faction is important to be able to exist at all on the battlefield. Besides, zombie hordes still want to have a say.

We are also trying to improve the storyline. The focus should not only be on other factions, but also bring the companions more into the action. This will mean that story companions as in Dead Age 1 + 2 can not die forever, because otherwise you never know who is currently dead and who is still alive in the storyline.

Nevertheless, the player can still die and also the numerous non-story characters. Workers or soldiers that you lead to your camps because of events or quests.

But the game is divided into 3 chapters. When you finish a chapter, the player can start at the next chapter. So he does not have to repeat the whole story.

It also has the advantage that I, as a designer, can make the game a bit harder later on, knowing that not so many "accidental" players will complain about having to repeat numerous hours ;)

Important decisions and consequences are listed exactly this time, so you can see chapter by chapter which decisions you have made. If you are unhappy with a decision, you can repeat the chapter accordingly.

And you can always visit us in discord:

Have fun and stay healthy!

Rayk (HolyAvatar in Steam Forum) & the Silent Dreams Team

