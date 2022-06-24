 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Child of Lothian update for 24 June 2022

Child of Lothian Post-Release Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9000211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hey everyone! Today we are proud to release our first post-release patch. We would like to thank the community for reporting bugs & leaving feedback, so that we could improve the game!

Unfortunately, this will be the last update to Child of Lothian. All good things come to an end & so does our university year. We would like to thank everyone that played the game, tested, reported bugs & left reviews for supporting us through our journey.

Special thanks to our testers & community that supported us throughout the development journey.
Simon9835, ice_wolf_alpha, mossyflesh, Batke, itsmeprestige, Subway Bag Boi, scarlituh, Helioz, Chocsoccer, Justa-Morsel, Kunal, Creepermaster44, kherasse, Rebelion, Goldpindq, xi jin ping, youthful_avenger, TerSTARboy55, BaconCake28, Coppermoose, Shinter & all the anonymous reports!

Patch notes:

  • Fixed game crashes.
  • Steam achievements.
  • Added additional voice lines.
  • Updated German localization.
  • Updated animations.
  • Added more NPCs in the world.
  • Updated environment & textures.
  • Updated credits.
  • Updated audio.
  • Updated UI.

Changed depots in debug branch

View more data in app history for build 9000211
Depot 1761261
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link