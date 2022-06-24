Child of Lothian Post-Release Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey everyone! Today we are proud to release our first post-release patch. We would like to thank the community for reporting bugs & leaving feedback, so that we could improve the game!

Unfortunately, this will be the last update to Child of Lothian. All good things come to an end & so does our university year. We would like to thank everyone that played the game, tested, reported bugs & left reviews for supporting us through our journey.

Special thanks to our testers & community that supported us throughout the development journey.

Simon9835, ice_wolf_alpha, mossyflesh, Batke, itsmeprestige, Subway Bag Boi, scarlituh, Helioz, Chocsoccer, Justa-Morsel, Kunal, Creepermaster44, kherasse, Rebelion, Goldpindq, xi jin ping, youthful_avenger, TerSTARboy55, BaconCake28, Coppermoose, Shinter & all the anonymous reports!

Patch notes: