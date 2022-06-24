6/24 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the holy mirror system will be updated at 18:30 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on June 24. It is estimated that it will take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: Weekly exemption role update

Free role experience this week

Lingtan: wuqizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qinqiang, lingzhengying, geyongming

Complaining spirit: Xiao PI, Yu Ji, spoon

[new functions]

xinlingtan Online - Bian que when Bian que goes online, you can buy a gift bag to get the role of Bian que, which is worth 88W. After completing the exclusive task, you can get Bian que - Lingyun series new novice protection function: new players with a level less than level 20 have their own perspective array eyes and teammates in the matching mode, and obtain soul calming talisman, soul calming talisman, divine line talisman and heart guarding jade props at the beginning of the game. add "novice help" to view in-game character skills, prop effects and other information in the help interface optimize the skill icons of some roles and adjust some UI

[new fitting room]

Mall: bianque Qingsong series Tianxuan treasure box: wuqizhi Guangyao Xingtu series, Yuji songshanghe series

[bug repair]