V-Skin update for 24 June 2022

Vskin v1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8999975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:
Design improvement of parameter adjustment for the problem that user feedback parameter adjustment will take a lot of time
UI tweaks
Modify the rate of change of Live2D expression
When adjusting the parameter settings, only select the input parameter to see the parameter value change

In addition, the following issues have been fixed
Improved capture delay of eyebrows
Fixed an issue where the automatically set parameters would set the mouth smile to the eye smile

If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
@qb_makerstudio

Changed files in this update

