Vskin v1.10

Highlights of this update:

Design improvement of parameter adjustment for the problem that user feedback parameter adjustment will take a lot of time

UI tweaks

Modify the rate of change of Live2D expression

When adjusting the parameter settings, only select the input parameter to see the parameter value change

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

Improved capture delay of eyebrows

Fixed an issue where the automatically set parameters would set the mouth smile to the eye smile

If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:

https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741

@qb_makerstudio