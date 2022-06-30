Patch 1.2.8!

[Feature] "Aegyptus and Creta" DLC has been fully released for the Season Pass owners.

[Fix] Game no longer crashes after receiving both goods and sestertii from Prefect Card.

[Fix] Titus Valerius now works correctly when there is only salt in storage.

[Fix] Localization errors have been fixed.

[Fix] Error causing crashes on Aegyptus Map has been fixed.

[Fix] Pressing escape while changing game language no longer causes the game to crash.

[Fix] Selling goods errors while there is only salt in storage have been fixed.

[Fix] Stability of Android App has been improved.