[Feature] "Aegyptus and Creta" DLC has been fully released for the Season Pass owners.
[Fix] Game no longer crashes after receiving both goods and sestertii from Prefect Card.
[Fix] Titus Valerius now works correctly when there is only salt in storage.
[Fix] Localization errors have been fixed.
[Fix] Error causing crashes on Aegyptus Map has been fixed.
[Fix] Pressing escape while changing game language no longer causes the game to crash.
[Fix] Selling goods errors while there is only salt in storage have been fixed.
[Fix] Stability of Android App has been improved.
Concordia: Digital Edition update for 30 June 2022
Patch 1.2.8!
[Feature] "Aegyptus and Creta" DLC has been fully released for the Season Pass owners.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update