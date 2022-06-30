 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Concordia: Digital Edition update for 30 June 2022

Patch 1.2.8!

Share · View all patches · Build 8999965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Feature] "Aegyptus and Creta" DLC has been fully released for the Season Pass owners.
[Fix] Game no longer crashes after receiving both goods and sestertii from Prefect Card.
[Fix] Titus Valerius now works correctly when there is only salt in storage.
[Fix] Localization errors have been fixed.
[Fix] Error causing crashes on Aegyptus Map has been fixed.
[Fix] Pressing escape while changing game language no longer causes the game to crash.
[Fix] Selling goods errors while there is only salt in storage have been fixed.
[Fix] Stability of Android App has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1450331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1450332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link