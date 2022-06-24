NEW MAP: BRIDE

Hello everyone!

It is with great excitement and joy that we have completed the second map of our game. It was a long process and we worked with intense dedication as a team. We are aware that this is a late update. Please excuse us for this. We have done and will continue to do our best to provide you with a fun and immersive map. Our map is ready to play for our valuable players. In order to fix minimal bugs in the game, we did tests day and night and tried to make the game the most stable. If you encounter a problem in the game, please let us know. You can be sure that we will fix it as quickly as possible.

The second map comes with a great discount. We have made such a decision so that you can play with your friends more comfortably.

As always, our game is developing and will continue to evolve in line with the wishes and suggestions of our valuable players. Thank you for not leaving us alone in this matter and for your endless support. Thanks to you, we are trying to offer you the best with a high motivation and excitement.

As the developer team, we will be following all of your games and streams, and we will be ready to give you instant support. We hope we have been enough to offer you the horror game experience you deserve.

With best wishes,

Black Flag Studios