[Ver 0.2.06240] Update Info

Thank you for playing the Early Access version of "Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2".

It’s released on April 9, and the 0.2 mid-size update was finally completed. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has been waiting for it and supporting me.

The 0.2 mid-size update included twice as many characters, dungeons, housing, etc. as before, however more features must be expected in the "Early Access" version.

You may notice some rough edges for a while, but I hope you will continue to enjoy the game and appreciate your cooperation to make it even better.

The game version will be 0.2.0624 once you install the 0.2 medium update, and revised points will be reflected. Please take a look at the following information for details.

Additional Items

Additional stories and events.

Additional dungeons. (Some dungeons are available only in the EA version.)

Addition of characters. (Some characters cannot be added to your friends in the EA version.)

Additional items.

Additional item titles.

Additional skills.

Additional functions and gimmicks.

Additional housing options. (furniturea or buildings)

Changed or modified items

Change in damage calculation(Basic Attack and Skill Attacks).

Modified the method of calculating acquired experience

Change in the status and growth rate of all characters

Change in the rate of increase in status when strengthening the Friends (It’s applied when you strengthen Friends)

Modifying SP amount and its usage rate when Friends use a skill

Modifying TP amount and the upper limit when Friends learn skills (It’s applied when you strengthen Friends)

Expanding conditions for accepting skill requests

Modifying MP amount and effects of the main character's skills

Changes in the specifications of the title which damage depends on conditions.

Change in the mark as below

MP is consumed when activating the "風(wind)" mark.

MP is consumed when activating the "魔(magic)" mark.

SP consumption was modified when the "重(heavy)" mark is applied.

Damage calculation was modified when each “Spear” mark is applied.

Damage calculation for the "Gold" mark was modified.

Damage calculation for various "Suicide" marks was modified.

Recovery calculation for "Recovery" mark was modified.

Change in the amount of status increase by magic balls.

There are many additional or revised items, and you may feel uncomfortable with some of them.

I apologize for your inconvenience due to the basic change in contents of training.

I will do my best to refrain from large-scale revision after this update, but there is a possibility that I may need to do so as I receive feedback.

I’d very much appreciate it if you kindly understand the purpose of Early Access.

It’s best to create backup data when you update the version.

Future development

If there isn't much trouble and I can go on to develop the game as expected, the full version will be released in two months, in August at the latest. (Please note that the schedule could be delayed because this is a personal development game and there is no one who can be replaced.)

I’ll take care of myself and continue to develop it to release the full version as soon as possible.

To those who play this game for the first time

This is an Early Access version (unfinished version). Even though the 0.2 medium update was released, the volume of the game is only half of the finished version.

There is also a possibility that the game may have glitches which prevent you from progressing, or that the balance of the game may change significantly due to changes or modifications to the content.

Please kindly understand it and make sure that the game works properly when you play the trial version before purchasing.

(The trial version is avalbale here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10Hf4cdV3fpDdXnKUZbSUftKS49wcYMVD?usp=sharing)

I have received many inquiries via SNS, and it is difficult for me to respond to each inquiry individually. Please contact me by filling out the form on my website.

https://forms.gle/Jroount8m1rcEaLs8

(Machine translation)